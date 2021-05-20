Following a lengthy development process and an equally long teasing campaign, the BMW i4 was shown in production form in March this year. About a month later, during the Auto Shanghai 2021, the Bavarian company also unveiled the i4 M Sport. The brand is now getting ready for the debut of the i4 M50 and we might have an early sneak peek at the performance electric vehicle.

The image you see here appeared on Instagram and was removed shortly after. We were quick to download it and here we are looking at what is most likely the new i4 M50 with a matte blue finish. As you can see, there’s an M badge on the front fascia which goes along with a number of visual upgrades.

As BMW Blog points out, the electric sedan features some typical M Sport exterior components, including a more aggressive front bumper with larger air openings and wider side skirts in matte black. There’s also a new set of wheels with a multi-spoke design and diamond-cut finish with gloss black inners.

All in all, this car looks even more aggressive than the i4 M Sport unveiled in China last month. The tech aspect remains a mystery, though, but we know the more powerful i4 will have 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts), enough for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint in about four seconds. In terms of range, the battery will provide enough energy for much as 590 kilometers between charges measured by Europe's WLTP cycle and up to 300 miles of EPA-certified range.

As for the lesser versions, reports suggest the model range will be complemented by two rear-wheel-drive variants, named i4 eDrive35 and i4 eDrive40. These two should have less power and possibly a reduced range between two charges. BMW Blog says the full debut of the i4 range is scheduled for June 1 this year when, hopefully, we will know more.

