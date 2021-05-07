During General Motors' Q1 financial report call with investors, a Deutsche Bank analyst asked specifically about the Silverado EV. It gave CEO Mary Barra the chance to talk a little about the upcoming truck.

"And again, we have incredible know-how in this company and how to do full-sized trucks and we're taking that into an EV-propelled vehicle, and that I think is going to give us a winning formula. I'm excited to share that vehicle with everyone because it's just stunning," Barra said.

GM is expecting strong demand for the electric Silverado, according to Barra. She believes the Utlium platform could help the company achieve market leadership.

In April, Chevy confirmed the Silverado EV. It will build the model alongside the GMC Hummer EV at the automaker's Detroit-Hamtramck Factory Zero facility. Both will ride on the Ultium platform, and the goal will be for the electric Silverado to have a range of around 400 miles (644 kilometers).

"The vehicles coming from Factory Zero will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles," said GM President Mark Reuss when announcing the Silverado EV. "The GMC Hummer EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike."

There are no details about when the Silverado EV arrives. Given that it rides on a different platform than the current pickup, there's the possibility for major styling differences between the two models.

GM is investing $2.2 billion into the Detroit-Hamtramck facility to make the site a major hub for the automaker's electric vehicle production.