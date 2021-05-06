The Jeep Wrangler's worst nightmare is inching closer as customer deliveries of the body-on-frame Bronco will finally start in the coming months. Ford has already announced how the rugged SUV will cater to off-road enthusiasts by offering more than 200 factory-backed accessories. Owners will also have the ability to yank out most of the body panels thanks to the vehicle's quick-access modularity.

Today, a new episode of the Bronco series about how Ford paid close attention to the needs of the off-road crowd when developing the long-awaited SUV takes us inside the cabin. The overhead console houses six auxiliary switches that have all been prewired, meaning owners won't have to drill holes and feed wires through the firewall to connect accessories.

Hooking those switches up to various accessories is done through the main fuse box where the Bronco owner will configure the fuses for each upfitter switch. Channeling the power throughout the vehicle is done via five factory-installed harness connections that extend from front to rear, making it easy to connect everything from auxiliary lights to camping gear.

Speaking of lights, the 2021 Bronco boasts a connection in the A-pillar for overhead light bars, pod lights, and spotlights. At the back, the cargo area prewiring is also suitable to accommodate an extra light or it can be used to power other types of accessories, including refrigerators. Ford has also installed a connection point within the glovebox for accessories and/or rear harness connection.

The prewired upfitter switches come as standard equipment for the Black Diamond, Wildtrak, and Badlands trim levels in both two- and four-door flavors. Ford also adds them to the flagship First Edition of which 7,000 examples are being built or double than the original production run to meet strong demand. If you're in the market for a lesser Base and Outer Banks model, the prewired electrical harness can be had at an additional cost.

Ford is still on track to ship the first Broncos to customers as planned despite shutting down the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne for two weeks later in May due to a semiconductor shortage. A company spokeswoman told Automotive News Europe the first vehicles will be delivered this summer.