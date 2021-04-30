The Infiniti Q50 is seven years old in the US, believe it or not. The luxury sedan made its world debut at the 2013 Detroit Auto Show for the 2014 model year, and although we've seen some updates since then – like the addition of the Red Sport 400 model and a modest facelift pretty recently – the luxury sedan still shows its age. So for 2021, the arrival of the new Q50 Signature Edition hopes to revitalize the lineup.

The Q50 Signature Edition sports a subtle but stylish exterior upgrade. A darkened chrome grille and polished 19-inch sport aluminum-alloy wheels afford the sedan a slightly more aggressive look, while four new color options join the palette: Dynamic Sunstone Red, Majestic White, Midnight Black, and the Grand Blue pictured here.

In the cabin, meanwhile, a Saddle Brown interior drapes over front sport buckets and the rear bench. Additional elements from the Q50 Sensory model carry over, in particular things like Black Open Pore wood interior trim, a Bose 16-speaker audio system, navigation, and the same InTouch dual touchscreen setup with an 8.0-inch display up top and a smaller 7.0-inch display below that.

Power comes from the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 found in nearly every version of the Q50, good for 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 newton-meters) of torque. The standard seven-speed automatic transmission also carries over, and buyers can choose from either rear- or all-wheel drive.

"The 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition is fueled by passionate drivers looking for something as distinctive as they are," said INFINITI Americas Group Vice President Jeff Pope. "Its exclusive interior and striking exterior shades complement the Q50's daring attitude and exceptional twin-turbo V6 under its hood."

The Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition goes on sale this spring with a starting price of $48,200 for the rear-wheel-drive model. An all-wheel-drive version will set you back $50,200. Other trims like Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and the Red Sport 400 remain in the lineup for 2021.