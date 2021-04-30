With the Volkswagen Group deciding to push Skoda upmarket, Dacia has remained the last bastion of low-cost transportation in Europe. The latest-generation Logan sedan and Sandero supermini are more expensive than they used to be due to added equipment and modern underpinnings, but in the grand scheme of things, they're still cheap as chips.

For those in need of extra practicality on a tight budget, Dacia is working on a new wagon expected to replace not just the Logan MCV but also the Lodgy minivan. Considering how tall the roof is and the sheer size of the tailgate, some might wonder whether there will also be a commercial version to succeed the Dokker. However, spy shots have revealed that will be a separate model.

Gallery: 2022 Dacia Logan-based wagon spy photos

16 Photos

Spied on a frozen lake in northern Sweden, the prototype had a right-hand-drive configuration whereas the test vehicle our spies caught back in February was built in an LHD layout. The previous test vehicle also looked a tad better due to alloy wheels instead of the black steelies missing hubcaps. Drum brakes at the rear denote the vehicle's low-cost origins as the car will ride on a simplified version of the Renault Clio's CMF-B platform.

The slightly exposed front grille reveals we're likely dealing with a Stepway-badged model, which would also explain the roof rails. When the camo will come off, there will likely be plastic cladding on the wheel arches and other pseudo-rugged cues to make the wagon look more like a crossover in the same vein as the Sandero Stepway.

Few will remember the Stepway recipe was used for the old Logan MCV. As a matter of fact, even the previous Logan sedan received the crossover-esque treatment, along with the Lodgy and Dokker. Whether there will be a non-Stepway derivative of the new wagon remains to be seen, although that’s not extremely important since the changes are purely for aesthetics, without any mechanical upgrades.

Dacia has confirmed the new model will premiere in 2022 and is going to be followed by the middle of the decade by the company’s first C-segment model, the Bigster SUV with seven seats.