Last year, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter celebrated its 25th anniversary. The original bus was launched in 1995 as a replacement for the aging TN, and Polish coachbuilder Kegger has decided to give the Sprinter a belated birthday gift in the form of a special edition tow truck.

What you see in the gallery below is not an official Mercedes-AMG product but a limited edition model built by Kegger, which also celebrates 25 years of existence. Logically, only 25 examples of the special truck will be produced.

Gallery: Mercedes Sprinter tow truck by Kegger

22 Photos

Dubbed the Sprinter Petronas Edition and featuring F1-inspired livery, the truck is based on the most powerful version of the Sprinter available in Europe. The 319 CDI has a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel with 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 324 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) of torque, channeled to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic. This is one of the few tow trucks you’ll ever see equipped with an air suspension.

Visually, it features several revisions, including a completely new front bumper with larger air intakes and a modified lip spoiler. Blackened radiator grille and black 18-inch alloy wheels with a thin contrasting light blue stripe round off the visual enhancements.

Get inside the cabin and you’ll discover an unexpectedly comfortable atmosphere for a tow truck. A lot of Alcantara leather with green stitching can be found on the dashboard, seats, and door panels. Additional sound insulation in a combination with an upgraded audio system should create a nice place to spend the working day in.

Of course, being a tow truck, the Sprinter Petronas Edition has a flatbed at the back, accessed via two retractable ramps. There are also a few large tool and cargo boxes integrated into the construction of the bed.

Kegger wants €125,000 for the tuned tow truck, which translates to about $147,300 at the current exchange rates.