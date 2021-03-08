Ford’s fifth-generation Super Duty pickup arrived for the 2017 model year and received a modest refresh for 2020. But the Blue Oval is back with another update for its heavy-duty truck for 2022, though this time, it’s a series of modest changes that focus on adding a bit more tech alongside some new styling choices.

One of the most significant changes is inside with the availability of the optional 12-inch infotainment touchscreen, though Ford adds more than just extra screen real estate. The automaker also gives the larger display its latest infotainment tech – SYNC 4. Ford introduced the tech in late 2019, touting it as having twice the computing power as the SYNC 3 system, though it also provided Ford the opportunity to feature different layouts and capabilities depending on the model.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Super Duty

26 Photos

SYNC 4 also gives the 2022 Super Duty wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, eliminating the need to connect a device via USB. Ford will offer the upgraded infotainment display, which will sit above a bank of physical controls for commonly used vehicle functions, on Lariat models and above. SYNC voice control with the 4.2-inch screen remains standard on the XL, with SYNC 3 an available upgrade. The XLT trim truck gets the 8.0-inch screen paired with SYNC 3 as standard equipment.

New for 2022 is the Lariat Sport Appearance Package. It adds several body-color elements – bumpers, grille, and exterior mirrors – alongside a chrome exhaust tip and black platform running boards. Ford is also expanding the availability of its Black Appearance Package to the XLT, which gives the truck black badges, 20-inch Ebony Black wheels, body-color front and rear bumpers, and body-color grille bars. New for the 2022 Super Duty is the Baja interior for the Lariat, the Navy Pier and Light Slate interiors for the Limited, and a new Atlas Blue exterior color.

Ford’s 7.3-liter V8 continues into 2020, making 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (664 Newton-meters) of torque alongside the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel that delivers 475 hp (354 kW) and 1,050 lb-ft (1,423 Nm) of torque. The updated truck arrives this summer, including the Lariat Sport Appearance Package; however, the Black Appearance Package won’t reach XLT trucks until this fall.