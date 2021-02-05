Remember the crazy 7350-horsepower custom Colorado a few years back? The same guys who made that also offer a pretty nifty solution for those who don't want to go through the hassle of doing period-correct restoration.

Brought to light by The Drive, Illinois-based Roadster Shop offers a complete restoration of old vehicles that certainly hits every sentimental bone of any American out there. The example here is a Chevy Square Body truck from the '70s, and while it looks like a time capsule, there are actually a lot of modern modifications employed, almost making it worthy of being called new.

Roadster Shop updates almost everything underneath these "new" Chevy C/K trucks. From the engine (a GM 650-hp supercharged LT4 V8) to the transmission (GM eight-speed automatic), and the 4WD transfer case (sourced from Chevy Silverado HD trucks), the restomod company wants its customers to have a brand-new experience in a nostalgia-inducing machine.

We can go on and name every expensive modification on this vehicle, but one point remains – Roadster Shop has the capability to fabricate most parts of the cabin to period-correct and factory specifications, like a necromantical trick for the ancestor of the Chevy Silverado.

While the price for the entire build wasn't disclosed on the Roadster Shop website, The Drive reached out to the company and got an estimate: $150,000 to $200,000, depending on the condition of the donor vehicle. By the way, Roadster Shop can help find a donor or the customers could provide it themselves. Whichever way, it isn't a cheap expense.

Then again, most restomods that look this good are within this price range. So if you're interested, make sure that you're ready to shell out some serious cash in exchange for not getting your hands dirty.