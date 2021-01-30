For the first time, the Tiguan R joins Volkswagen's global lineup. Revealed during the launch of the facelifted version of the compact crossover, the Tiguan R packs some serious grunt under its hood.

While the Tiguan R is yet to be confirmed for the US market, it looks like the rest of the world will enjoy the go-fast VW Tiguan soon – but not if you currently reside in France. Known as the 2021 Ecological Penalty, the most powerful version of the Tiguan in that part of the world is set to receive penalties of up to 30,000 euros or around $36,500 with the current exchange rates.

Needless to say, that's an eye-watering penalty for the conventionally-powered Tiguan R, which uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter unit in the Golf R. This engine makes 316 horsepower (236 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque – pretty powerful for a relatively small crossover but ultimately comes at an incredible price for the French buyer.

Ordering has already commenced for the Tiguan R in Europe, and it has a starting price of 54,900 euros or around $67,000. Adding the aforementioned penalty above, the model's price tag would go beyond the six-digit mark – not exactly attractive especially for a Volkswagen.

Of course, the Ecological Penalty comes from the French government's effort to curb its carbon emissions, discouraging buyers to buy ICE-powered vehicles and go for electrified choices instead. This is quite expected from the European country, given its strict adherence to its promise to helo the environment.

The penalty's too steep, though. In the US, the campaign to go for electric and electrified vehicles come in the form of incentives instead of penalties – at least for now.