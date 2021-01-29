Ford's Super Duty is already one of the most capable trucks money can buy, but that didn’t stop Roush from dialing the Blue Oval’s large pickup up to 11. The donor vehicle is either an F-250 or F-350 with the Lariat Sport Package and the turbodiesel 6.7-liter V8 and then it goes through a series of mechanical and visual upgrades to become a proper Roush.

Work starts underneath the vehicle where the tuner specialized in all things Ford installs a custom Fox suspension for better off-road capabilities and a more comfortable ride. The Super Duty is then fitted with 20-inch satin black wheels wrapped in 35-inch General Grabber A/TX tires. Hardware changes continue with beefier front brakes along with a performance exhaust system.

Then there are the cosmetic tweaks, varying from a new front grille with a pair of LED light bars. Body-colored fender flares are also included with the package, and so are the subtle body graphics and puddle lights. Inside, Roush gives the Super Duty a serialized badge, new floor liners, and embroidered headrests. Even the truck’s key fob is modified and the aftermarket specialist also throws in a certificate of authenticity.

You can get the kit for $14,900 plus the price of the donor truck. At an additional cost, Roush can fit the F-250 or F-350 with optional goodies like leather upholstery and an off-road utility kit. The latter contains tow hooks, tow strap, jumper cables, gloves, flashlight, and ratchet tie-down straps.

Also available is an optional console vault made out of steel where you can securely store your valuables. A bunch of body graphics can also be had for a premium if the standard design doesn’t suit your tastes.

The Roush Super Duty comes with a three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty and can be had in one of the six available body colors.