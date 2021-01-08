It's that time of the year that sales figures for 2020 are pouring in. And while we aren't really expecting positive values from the whole industry because of the pandemic, we pretty much see interesting numbers based on the official releases. One of which is from Honda, which includes sales figures from Acura as well.

Based on the official data, someone bought one Honda CR-Z in 2020. We're not sure exactly when and where, but it wasn't in December. That's around four years after the Japanese automaker ended its life.

In case you aren't aware, Honda killed off the CR-Z back in 2016 due to dismal sales numbers. This sale means there are still units lodged around a dealer lot somewhere. This isn't much of a surprise, though, since we've reported stories like this before – most notable of which was that of FCA's that sold four Vipers last year.

Breaking down by model, the Honda CR-V remains as the automaker's best-seller in America, moving a total of 333,502 units at the end of 2020. The 10th-generation Honda Civic, which has a next-generation update underway that was previewed in the 2022 Civic prototype, took the second spot with 261,225 units sold. The Accord clinches the podium with 199,458 units delivered – still behind the Camry in the executive sedan segment.

All three models here recorded a sales decrease from 2019 by at least 13.8 percent.

In fact, the whole Honda Division reflected a 17.2 percent decline in sales, moving only 1,209,805 units in 2020 compared to 1,450,785 units in 2019. Acura, on the other hand, sold 136,983 vehicles in 2020, representing a 13.5 percent decrease in sales compared to the 157,385 units delivered in 2019.

The automotive industry seems to be recovering but it's still early to see whether the future of 2021 will be a bright one.