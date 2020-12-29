One of the many interesting features of the new Golf R is that its all-wheel-drive system has a drift mode that makes sliding the tail easy. In this video, Automann-TV shows off how the feature works on real-world roads.

Accessing drift mode is simple. Press the R button on the steering wheel, then press Drift on the infotainment screen. Finally, accept the warning message advising people only to use this setting on closed roads and by people with the proper driving prowess.

In the Drift setting, the vehicle sends the power to the rear wheels and adjusts the electronic stability control. Judging by this video, the result of selecting this mode is the rear end sliding out whenever the driver wants. Catching the drift appears pretty easy, too.

The new Golf R has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 newton-meters). It can get to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). The gearbox choices are a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The suspension includes stiffer springs and new geometry that are 10 percent stiffer than the previous Golf R. The ride height is 0.8 inches (20 millimeters) lower.

Inside, the new R has a digital instrument cluster and 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A touchpad controller on the steering wheel helps control the system. As an option buyers can upgrade to Nappa leather upholstery.

The new Golf R goes on sale in the US in late 2021 for the 2022 model year. VW isn't discussing pricing in America, yet.