We published our first review of the all-electric BMW X3 literally just two weeks ago. The iX3 made its official debut in January this year and is currently being tested by journalists around the globe. In BMW’s world though, it’s never too early for a refresh.

What you see in the gallery below are spy photos of a lightly camouflaged iX3 prototype caught in a parking lot together with other BMW test vehicles. A thin layer of disguise covers the front end and the taillights, and there’s also Electric Test Vehicle signs on the front doors, clearly indicating this is not just a production iX3 but some sort of a test vehicle.

Gallery: BMW iX3 facelift spy photos

10 Photos

Our photographers believe this could be an early sight at the iX3 LCI, which in BMW’s language means a facelift. While the visual revisions could be minor and could include new slimmer headlights, there might be a new addition to the iX3’s range in the form of an M Performance package.

See, the modified air outlets on the front fenders may be the giveaway here that this is indeed a sportier version of the electric crossover. It’s far from being a full-blown M model and it’s probably rather just a package with some visual and performance upgrades over the standard model.

Given the iX3’s very recent launch, we doubt the refreshed version will be launched before the end of next year or even in the early months of 2022. Seeing a prototype out so early is a bit surprising but let’s not forget that it was not photographed on public roads and is probably in the very early stages of development.