The Motor1.com reader snapped these fantastic images of the Ford Maverick in the bare body in white, and the person was kind enough to share them with us. The pictures are by far the best look yet at the Blue Oval's upcoming pickup that rides on a unibody platform.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick Body In White

5 Photos

This is purely the body for the Maverick without any extra bits of trim or the interior. In profile, the truck has a pretty strong resemblance to the Ranger but in a slightly smaller footprint. The creases around each wheel well are similar to what's on the F-150.

There's also a shot inside the cargo bed, and it raises some concerns. The area looks very tiny. Getting a 4-foot by 8-foot in there doesn't seem possible. We showed the picture to our partners at RideApart.com and asked about putting a motorcycle back there. They were dubious with comments like: "You wouldn't catch me putting a bike in there," and "Yeah, it looks pretty short for a proper-sized dirtbike to fit."

While this one has no glass, earlier spy shots tell us that the Maverick has a sliding rear window, which should be great bringing a little fresh air into the cabin. In the profile pictures, you can see that there's a hole for a sunroof over the front seats, too.

Mechanically, we know that the Maverick rides on the same platform that's underneath Ford vehicles like the Bronco Sport, Focus, and Escape. This means that lower-tier trims might be front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive should be available. Judging by what the engineers are doing with the Bronco Sport, there's evidence that the company could turn the Maverick into a capable, little off-roader, if there's the proper demand for one.

The Maverick should be on sale in late 2021 or early 2022. Expect the full unveiling to happen next year.