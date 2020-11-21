Now’s your chance to own one of the rarest Corvette Z06s ever built thanks to an auction listing on Bring a Trailer. This C6 Z06 Carbon edition is just one of 250 examples ever built and hits the auction block with just 5 miles on the odometer. Is it finally time to set this corvette free and let its LS7 V8 roar down a backroad after years of storage?

The C6 Corvette Z06 was the last naturally aspirated performance trim Corvettes and used the sensational LS7 V8. This 7.0-liter V8 produced a stout 505 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque and was mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. In racing applications, the LS7 could rev out past 8,000 rpm but was limited to a 7,000rpm redline in the streetcars.

The C6 Z06 Carbon Special Edition benefited from a host of improvements curtesy of the top trim Corvette ZR1. To live up to the Carbon name, the Z06 Carbon edition includes a carbon fiber hood, door sill extensions, front splitter, roof panel, and interior trim. The Corvette ZR1’s staggered wheel setup and carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes are also included in this trim package for better on track performance. There’s also an exclusive paint color called supersonic blue to help differentiate the Carbon Edition Z06 from normal Z06s.

This particular Corvette Z06 Carbon Edition was purchased by the owner of the selling dealership and put-on display for the past nine years. With only five miles on the odometer, this is the perfect addition to a car collection or a great opportunity to experience a brand new C6 Corvette Carbon Edition.

Would you keep this special corvette as a low mileage showpiece or take it out on the open road to finally stretch its legs?