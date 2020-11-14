The redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ to set to be fully revealed on November 18th and we cannot wait to see this next-generation sports car. Subaru isn’t quite ready to take the wraps off the new BRZ so we’ll have to make do with this artfully edited teaser video to draw some conclusions about the new car.

The upcoming second-generation Subaru BRZ is set to be an evolution of the first-generation car and remedy many of the current model’s shortcomings. The next-generation BRZ will use similar architecture as the current car which has been slightly updated and improved.

The biggest changes are set to take place on the interior and exterior styling as well as the drivetrain. Every car enthusiast on earth wants to know what engine lives under the sculpted hood of the cameoed test cars but we’ll need just a little longer.

Many have speculated that Subaru’s new larger 2.4-liter boxer will find its way into the BRZ but that has yet to be confirmed. Subaru offers its 2.4-liter boxer engine in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged configurations and I’m sure many people are hoping for the latter. In the teaser video at the 18 second mark, it sounds like there could be a turbocharger on the new BRZ.

The interior of the new BRZ will surely experience a complete overhaul as car interiors have evolved rapidly since the first generation BRZ’s debut in 2012. We expect to see better integration of technology and a more cohesive design language when compared to the old car’s aftermarket aesthetics. When it comes to the exterior spay shots show a classily beautiful two-door coupe silhouette but the rest remains to be seen during the November 18th release date.

We’re almost ready to take a look and the next-generation BRZ and see where the future of Subaru’s sports car lies. The continuation of this affordable sportscar is a win for car enthusiasts everywhere as it’s increasingly harder to find an affordable sportscar option.