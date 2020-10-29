

We’ve known for a while now that the Genesis lineup is growing, and today the company showed off the newest member of the family. The 2022 GV70 SUV made its unofficial debut in typical Genesis form: no specifics, but a few pictures to grab our attention.

It’s not the first time the Korean luxury brand has pulled off this stunt; it sneakily pulled the cover off the new G80 sedan in similar style. But today is all about the GV70 so let’s go over what we know. This is the second SUV in the Genesis range of cars, acting as the little sibling to the GV80.

Now that it’s not wearing any clothes, we see the GV70’s full design, including a rather close resemblance to the recently facelifted G70 sedan. The brand’s dual-line motif continues here with the split headlight and taillight layout, along with the now-ubiquitous shield grille. We’ll argue that the GV70 is a bit spicier than the GV80, especially with the dramatic c-pillar shape, and attention-seeking upright exhausts. Genesis also previewed the GV70 Sport, which includes blacked-out details and specific oval exhausts. And wow, the wheels look great, too.

Inside things are more familiar, with the same 14.5-inch touchscreen perched atop the dash (as in the GV80), and ditto the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The GV70 shakes up the recipe some, with ambient lighting surrounding the climate controls, and oval shapes popping up throughout the interior. While more pictures are sure to follow soon, Genesis' latest cabin design seems like a fun reinterpretation of prior models.

Like we said, the company is still mum on the majority of the specs, but we can assume – with some certainty – what will be under the hood. That means donations from the GV80, including a standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder and optional 3.5-liter six-cylinder, with potentially up to 375 horsepower.

Genesis should provide additional details in the near future, but we’re excited to take this early peek at what is arguably the company’s most important car to date. Compact luxury crossovers are red-hot in the market and based on these pictures, Genesis might have a winner on its hands.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis GV70