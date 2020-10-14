In addition to the seven-figure purchase price, maintaining a Bugatti Veyron is also very expensive. A set of tires alone costs $42,000, and a new video from Donut Media explains why this rubber comes at such an astronomical price.

The Veyron uses Michelin Pilot Sport PAX tires that are bespoke for the Bugatti. They're like no other rubber on the road. For one thing, the company glues them to the wheel. This adhesive requires replacement roughly every 18 months to ensure a good seal, regardless of whether the owner is even driving the Bugatti. Plus, an owner needs to get new wheels roughly every three tire changes.

The Bugatti's tires are also massive. It has the widest rear rubber ever, measuring 14.4 inches.

The PAX part of the name refers to Michelin's run-flat system that puts a polyurethane-and-rubber insert between the interior of the tire and the wheel. If a puncture occurs, this piece is able to support the vehicle and let it continue driving.

All of this tech is necessary in order to cope with the incredible forces that the Veyron's tires have to endure at high speed. As the velocities increase, there's more friction, which results in the air inside the tire heating up, thereby increasing the pressure. At top speed, the tires are fighting against 5,442 Gs of force, and they can only withstand this for 15 minutes before failing.

The $42,000 tire change is just the start of the crazy prices for maintaining a Veyron. Changing out all the fluids runs owners $25,000. If you ever need to replace the fuel tank that costs $20,000 and an additional $22,000 in labor to put it in.