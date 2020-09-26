So you want a Lamborghini Urus that doesn't announce your presence and lets you fly under the radar? Tough luck - that's not going to happen. But you can reduce that visibility footprint somewhat by going for the rather "relaxed" color options and trim pieces. You know, for when you want to enjoy your super SUV in relative peace. That's where this rather toned-down optional package, called the Graphite Capsule, comes in. Just launched by the Italian manufacturer, the Graphite Capsule offers a set of four new exterior colors with striking neon highlights and additional visual tweaks.

Available for the 2021 Lamborghini Urus, the main four exterior colors are only available in matt finish, allowing you to choose from Bianco Monocerus (white), Nero Noctis (black), Grigio Nimbus (slightly shinier grey), and Grigio Keres (basically grey). Choosing any of these colors gets the lower parts of the Urus matched in the same body color, covering the front, rear, and side sills. The neon choices come in the form of four options to add that bright contrast to key elements in the Urus' design. For the accent colors, you have Arancio Leonis (orange), Arancio Dryope (an orange that's closer to red), Giallo Taurus (yellow), and Verde Scandal (green, but relatively not scandalous). These bright neon treatments will be applied to the front splitter, door inserts, and rear spoiler. Additionally, 23-inch Taigete wheels which are exclusive to the Graphite Capsule will also sport the accent color. A new black chrome finish to the rear exhaust rounds up the main exterior changes.

These new colors and trims extend to the interior, introducing a dark anodized aluminum trim on the dashboard and door panels with new matt finish carbon fiber inserts. The exterior accent color is carried over to the interior upholstery and is applied to the central tunnel leather trim, seat bolster inserts, Q-citura stitching, and the embroidered Lamborghini logo on the headrests. Additionally, purchasing the Graphite Capsule also changes the seats to ventilated Alcantara.

“The new Graphite Capsule endorses the inimitable versatility of the Lamborghini Urus as the original Super SUV: its color and styling is as adaptable and versatile as its presence in every high-performance and lifestyle environment,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chief Commercial Officer Giovanni Perosino. “The inherent design of the Lamborghini Urus, with the DNA of our super sports heritage, lends itself to virtually limitless potential for personalizing color and trim. The Urus Graphite Capsule is the latest collection to offer our growing clientele the opportunity to stamp their individuality and way of life on their Lamborghini.”