Japan is known for many things, including its love for small cars they Kei. These puny machines are ubiquitous on Japanese roads primarily because of their practicality and efficiency. As such, if you'll get the chance to visit the Land of the Rising Sun, don't be surprised to see small, boxy minivans such as this one – the Toyota Roomy.

Technically, the Toyota Roomy isn't a Kei car because of its 1.0-liter engine but by size, it doesn't deviate much. And yes, the small minivan only has 98 inches (2,490 millimeters) of wheelbase.

Gallery: GR Parts For Toyota Roomy

8 Photos

Despite its size, Toyota is keen on giving its cutesy minivan the Gazoo Racing treatment. Well, at least in parts and accessories – sort of an updated version of the previous TRD parts. Spotted over at the official GR parts website, the Toyota Roomy is available for dressing up with select GR parts as seen in the gallery above.

These include a set of aero parts: front and rear bumper spoilers, along with side skirts. You can even order the front bumper spoiler with LEDs to maximize the look. Other parts include side mudguards, front under stripe, side under stripe (plating), rear under stripe, fog lamp garnish, grille garnish, rear reflector with garnish, and rear fog lights.

Mundane parts are also available, such as window visors, door handle protectors, and a license plate frame in carbon-fiber finish. The site offers an aluminum tape with the GR logo, just in case that's your jam.

If you find these GR parts too tame for your taste, Modellista, a popular Japanese aftermarket firm, also offers visual updates for the Toyota Roomy. And yes, we know this isn't everyone's cup of tea, but hey, it's Japan. You shouldn't be surprised at all given their automotive culture.