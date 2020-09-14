The Honda N-One originally went on sale in Japan in 2012. Now, the model gets a major update, including the introduction of a sporty new RS trim that gets a six-speed manual. The updated hatchback goes on sale in Japan this fall.

Looking at the exterior, the latest Honda N-One doesn't look much different from the original. The company even addresses this on the model's promo page with a message that translates to: "It doesn't seem to have changed, but it has changed so much."

Gallery: 2020 Honda N-One

24 Photos

There are changes that drivers should appreciate, though. The vehicle now comes standard with full LED headlights. All trim levels also get the Honda Sensing safety suite that includes adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, collision mitigation braking, pedestrian avoidance, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, and automatic high beams.

To comply with Japan's Kei car class, the N-One can't produce more than 63 horsepower (47 kilowatts). The base Original and mid-range Premium trim levels come with a CVT and are available with front- or all-wheel drive.

The RS is the really exciting addition to the lineup. It has the same horsepower output as the others but gives customers the option of a six-speed manual, in addition to the CVT. This grade is exclusively front-wheel drive. On the outside, there are LED fog lights and black 15-inch wheels. The cabin has a leather covering for the gearshift and steering wheel.

Honda also has some accessories on the way for the new N-One. The entry-level Original is available with a carbon fiber decal over the headlight surround and a matte gray stripes. The Premium gets also gets stripes, in addition to a wood-grain decal and chrome-plated splitter. Finally, the RS (pictured above) gets a blacked-out decal for the hood, Crystal Black Pearl trim for the lower fascia, and a dark chrome covering for the fuel filler door.