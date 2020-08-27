It’s a good time to be a kid these days. You have literally a countless number of choices for entertainment and there always seems to be a healthy dose of car fun involved. The best part? Even automakers are getting involved in the party.

Following the reborn Bugatti Baby from last month, Aston Martin is now introducing a similar project. It’s based on the DB5 and wears the DB5 Junior moniker. Developed in cooperation with The Little Car Company, it’s essentially an electric-powered two-thirds scale replica of the original DB5.

Gallery: Aston Martin DB5 Junior

8 Photos

But it’s not only for children. With a length of approximately 3 meters, it can easily accommodate an adult and a child side by side sitting in separate bucket seats. Power comes from a single electric motor delivering 6.7 horsepower (5 kilowatts), enough to propel the 595-pound (270-kilogram) car to a top speed of 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour).

The electric power rotates the rear 10-inch wire wheels while stopping power is provided by four disc brakes. The battery package is stored under the hood and provides about 10 to 20 miles (16 to 32 kilometers) of range at a single charge. The pack is easily removable and the batteries can be swapped in a matter of seconds.

As a modern-day EV, the DB Junior comes with three driving modes - Novice, Expert, and Race. Each mode provides a different amount of power with the entry-level one featuring a remote kill switch allowing the car to be remotely disabled at up to 30 meters.

Customers can also buy an upgraded DB5 Junior with an extra driving mode, which doubles the power output to 13.4 hp (10 kW) and “increases the top speed to a still unconfirmed level.” The more expensive version also comes with a carbon-fiber body, a limited-slip differential, and a second battery pack.

Speaking of pricing, the DB5 Junior starts at £35,000 (about $46,205 at the current exchange rates), while the more powerful DB5 Vantage Junior kicks off at £45,000 ($59,407). Production will take place in the UK and will begin next year with the first deliveries planned for later in 2021.