The Koenigsegg Jesko configurator is up and running at this link, but you’ll need a username and a password to actually access it. That’s because only those 125 people fortunate enough to put their names on the dotted line can play around with the online car builder. Businessman Manny Khoshbin is one of them, and he decided to share the wonderful experience of customizing the Jesko on YouTube.

Aside from checking out the many ways to configure the fastest car Koenigsegg will ever make, we also get to find out how much these options cost. The one that caught our attention was the naked carbon fiber body, which alone jacks up the hypercar’s price tag by a whopping $443,400 or roughly the price tag of a new Lamborghini Aventador S.

Gallery: Koenigsegg Jesko

37 Photos

Jesko buyers can also ask Koenigsegg to give the carbon fiber-bodied machine a green, blue, red, or purple tint, in which case the option costs a more attainable $346,100. There’s also a clear carbon body for $292,000, while the Apple Red and Sweet Mandarin candy paint options are each a far more attainable $63,300. Pearl paints cost $24,800, along with metallic finishes for $13,900 and a few “free” solid exterior colors.

On top of these expensive paint (or no paint) options, there are additional ways to spec a Jesko by adding a center stripe, customizing the fin, and choosing between aluminum or carbon fiber wheels. The most expensive shoes are obviously the carbon wheels with Michelin Cup 2R tires for an eye-watering $110,700.

It goes without saying the Koenigsegg Jesko comes with a multitude of interior customization options. All in, Manny’s spec drove up the price tag to $3,419,000 for the regular version, but he also played around with the Jesko Absolut configurator and ended up with a $4,081,050 sticker price. To put that number into perspective, it’s more than the $3.8M Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

The exorbitant price is probably not much of a concern for Manny seeing as how he was able to afford a few Bugattis, a McLaren P1 and Senna, a modern Porsche 935, and no fewer than five Mercedes SLRs. On top of that, he’s waiting to take delivery of a McLaren Speedtail, Ford GT, Mercedes-AMG One, and eventually, the Koenigsegg Gemera four-seat hypercar.