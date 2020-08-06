The RS7’s angular styling gets a topographical upgrade.
Aftermarket tuner Black Box-Richter is introducing a modified 2020 Audi RS7. It gets a massive performance upgrade over the already potent model that rolls off the factory floor. It also gets a unique two-step wrap that looks like a topographical map laid over the sharp-edged super sedan. The Audi came from Nebulus with assistance from HGP Turbo Retrofitting and 811 design.
The 2020 Audi RS Sportback got a reveal at last year’s Frankfurt Motor Show, along with its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. Stock, the mill makes 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. It makes 962 hp (707 kW) 921 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) of torque in the tuned version. That power comes from a host of upgrades.
Gallery: 2020 Audi RS7 By Black Box-Richter
The tuner flashed the ECU, removed the top speed limiter, and upgraded the intake with a larger box, a new filter, and large-volume intake hoses. There’s an upgraded intake manifold with a larger cross-section in front of the turbochargers, which don’t escape without any changes. They receive larger turbine shafts, though the compressors stay the same, reinforced thrust bearings, enlarged turbocharger inputs, and new boost pressure sensors.
The wrap was completed in a two-step process that covered the gloss black metallic exterior. First, the car was wrapped in a black diamond matte. Then on top of that is the silver wrap in a line layout of varying thickness to complete the topographical appearance, which works well on the coupe-like sedan. The wrap process takes about a week to complete.
Few would argue the RS7 is slow. From the factory, a sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) takes 3.6 seconds. The nearly 400 extra horsepower should help lower that number and the rest of the sedan’s performance specs. The already quick family sedan just got quicker.
Nebulus AUDI RS7 - PS Monster by BLACK BOX-RICHTER
Magnificent, unique and literally damn fast: The Audi RS7 from the lifestyle brand Nebulus is a very special vehicle. Nebulus motto is to offer customers Nebulus branded clothing at a fair price. Independent, eye-catching design, high quality standards and perfect customer service have top priority at Nebulus. An owner-managed company from Lower Bavaria with a sense of fashion and lifestyle. The Nebulus brand was launched 13 years ago and is loved by millions of customers around the world.
Black Box-Richter in Schardenberg, Austria, and their owner Mingo RICHTER are known for truly unusual kind of adhesive vinyl wraps. In cooperation with HGP Turbo Retrofitting and 811 design, an Audi RS7 from Nebulus was both performance-enhanced and perfectly wrapped in vinyl foil.
In order to increase performance, the product range of HGP Turbo in Ohmden were utilized. After adjusting the engine control and removing the Vmax limitation, a large-volume air filter box and a sports air filter insert were installed, each with "HGP-turbo" lettering. Interested observers will find large-volume intake hoses (in blue or black) as well as intake manifolds with an enlarged cross-section in front of the turbochargers. The series turbochargers were processed in such a way that larger turbine shafts and the same compressor wheels were installed. Reinforced thrust bearings and enlarged turbocharger inputs have been added as well. The boost pressure sensors have also been changed. All of this, of course, with the approval of the TÜV. The vehicles diagnostic capability remains intact, and the manufacturer cannot overwrite it. On request, the performance increase to 962 hp (= 707 kW) and 1,250 Nm can be retrofitted at any time.
Now, lets talk about the adhesive vinyl wrap of the bolide, which was carried out in two steps. First of all, the basic color black metallic gloss was completely wrapped in the PWF special color black diamond matte. After that an additionally layer of silver glossy vinyl was applied with a line layout in different thicknesses.
The cross-component accuracy of the bonding was of utmost importance in order to achieve a harmonious overall picture. The design was created by Hajo LEMKEs at 811 design in Erftstadt. It requires about a week to complete this type of adhesive vinyl wrapping.
Further conversion measures are planned as we speak...