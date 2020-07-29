› The interior of the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV is modelled on modern living environments and uses natural, sustainably produced and recycled materials › World premiere of the first ŠKODA based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB) in Prague on 1 September › Interview with Norbert Weber, Head of Interior Design at ŠKODA, on the interior concept of the new all-electric ENYAQ iV

Mladá Boleslav, 29 July 2020 – With the ENYAQ iV, which celebrates its world premiere in Prague at the beginning of September, ŠKODA is breaking new ground in interior design with its individual Design Selections. The interior of the Czech car manufacturer’s first all-electric SUV reflects modern living environments. The Design Selections replace the previous equipment lines and feature natural, sustainably produced and recycled materials. Norbert Weber, Head of Interior Design at ŠKODA, explains the new interior of the ENYAQ iV and its highlights in a video interview.

The ENYAQ iV is the first ŠKODA based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB). What changes has ŠKODA made to the interior design of this entirely new vehicle compared to a model with a combustion engine?

Norbert Weber: The ENYAQ iV benefits from the MEB platform’s long wheelbase, which – in relation to the body dimensions – offers an exceptionally spacious interior. The flat floor, which lacks the central tunnel we find in vehicles with combustion engines, also contributes to this. We have used this conceptual feature to make the interior visually even airier and to create a feeling of even more space. This can be seen, for example, on the new dashboard, which is arranged over several levels.

You are talking about a new interior design concept for the ENYAQ iV. Could you describe this in greater detail?

Weber: The new design concept of the ENYAQ iV combines spaciousness and a ‘lounge feeling’. Instead of the usual equipment lines and numerous additional options, we are offering our new Design Selections in the ENYAQ iV for the first time. These are reminiscent of modern living environments, featuring perfectly coordinating colours and materials. Additionally, we offer clearly structured option packages in various themes, with some separate options available for all models. This means we can provide customers with choices that are clear and simple yet distinctly unique.

What are the most significant changes to the interior architecture of the ENYAQ iV?

Weber: Here, the lack of a central tunnel offers numerous possibilities. At the front, we used this space for an additional storage compartment beneath the centre console, which is arranged over several levels. Thanks to the long wheelbase, rear passengers benefit from the extra space in front of the centre seat as well as the exceptionally generous legroom for the seats either side. In addition to this remarkable amount of space for passengers, the ENYAQ iV also offers a boot capacity of 585 litres.

How would you describe the interior design of the ENYAQ iV?

Weber: Clear, airy, innovative and sustainable. Clear thanks to how easy it is to configure the Design Selections and the theme packages, airy thanks to its roominess and excellent sense of space. Innovative thanks to features such as the 13-inch central screen and the new head-up display, including augmented reality, and sustainable thanks to the use of natural and recycled materials.

Which new colours and what new and sustainable materials are being used in a car for the first time?

Weber: In one Design Selection, for example, the seat covers are made of 40 per cent new wool and bear the Woolmark Company’s seal. The remaining 60 per cent of the blend is polyester from recycled PET bottles. These covers have a unique feel and ensure a pleasant seating climate. Another example is the leather, which is produced in a particularly sustainable way, using an extract from olive tree leaves instead of chemicals for tanning.

What do you consider to be the design highlights of the ENYAQ iV interior?

Weber: I particularly like the decorative trim that spans the entire width of the ENYAQ iV from the dashboard to the door panels, further enhancing the sense of space. Below the central display, it references the shape of the ŠKODA grille and also serves as a rest for the hand operating the touch screen. It is surrounded by a particularly soft material that extends throughout the interior and creates the feeling of sitting on the sofa at home.