In 1979, Mini had a special 20th Anniversary Edition model called The Mini 1100 Special. It had Metallic Rose or Metallic Silver paint options, along with a Clubman-style bumper. It also had a black-centered grille and vinyl roof, colored differently depending on the body color.

Mini wants to pay homage to that special model with the introduction of the 2021 Coral Red Edition for both 2- and 4-door Mini Cooper Hardtop models. For what it's worth, we're digging this shade of red... or pink, depends on how you see the hue.

Gallery: 2021 Mini Coral Red Edition Hardtop

5 Photos

"With MINI’s rich heritage offering exclusive special editions, the MINI Coral Red Edition authentically reflects back on this heritage and the classic Mini 1100 Special," said Patrick McKenna, MINI’s Head of Product Planning and Consumer Events.

The 2021 Mini Coral Red Edition comes with a black roof and side mirror caps. The color itself was adopted from Mini Clubman models, enhanced with headlight rings, tail light rings, and grille frame, as well as front and rear Mini Wings badges and door handles.

Standard equipment include LED headlights and fog lights, as well as the Union Jack LED taillights. The special edition Cooper will also get 17-inch rail-spoke, two-tone wheels as part of the package.

Only 300 units of the 2021 Mini Coral Red Edition will be made for the U.S. market, and will reach dealerships later this month. There isn't any information on whether this special edition model will reach markets outside the U.S. Pricing starts at $33,275 for the two-door hardtop and $34,520 for the four-door counterpart, plus an additional $850 for destination and handling.