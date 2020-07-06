It was way back in February 2019 when we first saw the XXL touchscreen that will dominate the center console of the S-Class W223. Fast forward to July 2020, Mercedes is about to make it official. Prior to a world premiere scheduled for September, Daimler’s flagship model will be previewed on Wednesday on the Mercedes me media online platform where fans of the three-pointed star can learn all about the latest products.

Even though the car won’t be revealed in full, Mercedes has set up a livestream that will start on July 8 at 11:30 AM CEST / 5:30 AM EDT. For the time being, all we’re getting is the previously released teaser showing the front fascia of the new S along with a first official glimpse of the tablet-like MBUX infotainment system.

Not that the outgoing S-Class W222 has many conventional controls on the dashboard anyway, but its successor will adopt an even more simplified dashboard where the touchscreen will take center stage. The size of the display is not known for the time being, although it’s safe to say it will be roughly similar to the 17-inch setup Tesla has in the Model S and X.

Its sheer size will swallow most of the functions, with the adjacent teaser showing the climate control settings at the bottom and a generous navigation screen in the upper section. Needless to say, the instrument cluster will also be fully digital, and those recent hugely revealing spy shots indicated the S-Class will have an advanced head-up display. Chances are the HUD will support augmented reality for the navigation system to bolster the car’s decades-long tradition of being a technological tour de force.

In regards to the oily bits, we know the V12 will soldier on in the new S-Class, but only in Maybach models as the AMG S65 is not coming back. For the first time, Mercedes will sell the V12 variant with all-wheel drive, while the lesser six- and eight-cylinder engines will adopt a mild-hybrid setup. Much like it was the case with the W222, four-cylinder powertrains will be offered in select countries.

Standard, long, and extra-long wheelbases were recently confirmed, along with rear-wheel steering, and a level 3 autonomous system that will be eventually followed by a level 4 setup. The next-gen S will ride on a completely new platform that has been in development since 2015 and will be adopted by a large number of models to spread out the costs.

Check back on Wednesday for the livestream and all the details about the revamped interior.