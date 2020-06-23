The Nissan GT-R is well known in the drag world as a foundation for some of the fastest and most capable vehicles on the strip. We’ve seen several mighty quick GT-Rs and today’s example is no different. Actually, it is - it’s faster than all of them.

In the video at the top of this page, you can witness a record run by the Sydney-based Maatouks Racing. First brought to our attention by DragNews, the record was performed with the team’s Metro GTR, a heavily modified GT-R from the R32 generation. It’s not a street-legal machine but its quarter-mile time is absolutely amazing - 6.472 seconds at 219.94 miles per hour registered at the Sydney Dragway.

Right after the record run, the team can be heard wildly celebrating their achievement. As DragNews reports, that’s not just because of the time itself but also because they promised the car’s owner that it’ll happen. Sam 'Metro' Youssef, who passed away in a car accident last year, was the previous owner of the GT-R.

"We made a promise to him that his car would be the car that sat on top of the outright list of AWD supremacy," Maatouks Racing explained on Facebook. "That promise came true, but we didn’t just give him one record like he asked, we took a bundle of records whilst on our quest. The first record we took was for quickest GT-R, meaning any GT-R or Skyline to ever be produced. Secondly, we naturally took the record for quickest R32 Skyline, thirdly quickest all-wheel drive, and then the rest tumbled: quickest import IRS, quickest import on radials, quickest and fastest automatic RB, and also Australia's quickest on a 275 radial."

During the session, the team also managed to take down the record for the fastest street-legal GT-R with a quarter-mile time of 6.840 seconds at 209.20 mph.