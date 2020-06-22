Not only has Audi USA fired up the 2021 RS6 Avant configurator, but it has done the same for its liftback sibling. Sitting at the top of the A7 range, you’re already looking at $114,000 for the RS7 Sportback before throwing any options at the gorgeous five-door model, plus the mandatory $995 destination charge. As you’re about to see, the added goodies will set you back the equivalent of an A3 Sedan.

Only Nardo Gray is the free-of-charge color available for the RS7 Sportback, with all the others commanding a $595 premium or $1,075 in the case of Sebring Black Crystal. Should you want something personalized, an Audi Exclusive paint costs a hefty $3,900. Going for the most expensive wheel option means picking the Carbon Optic package worth $6,650. It adds 22-inch alloys with a five “V spoke design in anthracite, along with 285/30 summer performance tires, black badges, and numerous carbon-fiber exterior accents.

Moving inside the cabin, $1,500 will get you the Comfort Seats with Valcona leather upholstery on the 18-way power front seats with adjustable headrests and seat memory. These also offer power lumbar adjustment and a massage function for utmost comfort regardless of your size. For an extra $500, Audi will happily throw in carbon inlays to complement the exterior’s aforementioned Carbon Optic package.

Speaking of packages, the RS7 can be ordered with a Gray Ceramic Brake kit worth $8,500. As its name implies, it replaces the standard steel brakes with a ceramic setup at both front and rear axles while lifting the car’s top speed to 190 mph (306 km/h). Should you want a fancier interior, the $2,500 Executive Package brings more leather throughout the cabin, along with heated rear seats, a head-up display, and power soft-closing doors.

Gallery: Audi RS7 Sportback at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

29 Photos

Then there’s the $2,250 Driver Assistance package, with a variety of safety systems: Audi Side Assist, Audi Pre Sense rear, traffic sign recognition, active lane assist, intersection assist, and adaptive cruise control with a predictive function. Should you want even more tech, the RS7 Sportback can be ordered with a $2,500 night vision system and a $4,900 Bang & Olufsen sound system with 19 speakers pumping out 1,820 watts.

Additional goodies worth considering include the optional Sport exhaust with black finishers for the dual oval tips for $1,000 and a black headliner wrapped in Alcantara worth an extra $3,000. Audi also has a couple of accessories available for the RS7, such as a cargo box for $60 and a roof-mounted bike rack listed at $190.

Doing the math, you can spend $34,625 on options, thus bringing the grand total to an eye-watering $152,445. It’s actually considerably more expensive than the $141,320 RS6 Avant, which we’d honestly rather have.