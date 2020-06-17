In Japan, Toyota will sell the 2021 Venza as the Harrier – same sheet metal, different name – and there, the company is offering some sportier aftermarket parts for the stylish crossover. While many of the upgrades tweak the model’s appearance, there are a few functional parts, too; however, don’t expect an increase in performance. These are mild upgrades that add some pizzazz to the new offering.

Visual upgrades are kept to a minimum, but they do enhance the crossover’s look. There’s an available aero kit that packages a front spoiler, side skirts, a rear bumper spoiler, and a quad-exit muffler in one convenient bundle. Other exterior upgrades available include a spoiler between the hatch glass and taillights, a body stripe, and front bumper garnishes. The functional upgrade is GR’s “performance damper” that improves ride comfort and handling.

After a six-year hiatus, the Venza returns to the US – the wagon-like crossover bowed out after the 2015 model year. The 2021 model looks premium by comparison – and it has a premium hybrid powertrain, too. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine pairs with three electric motors to produce 219 horsepower (163 kilowatts). Power routes to all four wheels through a continuously variable transmission that should help the family vehicle achieve a combined fuel economy rating of 40 miles per gallon, according to the automaker.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first batch of aftermarket parts for the new Venza. Artisan Spirits revealed their visual upgrades for the crossover late last month, which spruces up the front and rear bumpers while adding some definition to the hood. The Venza is the latest hybrid from Toyota, joining the RAV4 and Highlander hybrid models with pricing that should start somewhere between the two – around $35,000. The 2021 Toyota Venza will arrive at dealerships later this summer.