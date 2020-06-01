Hide press release Show press release

LAND ROVER BEGINS FIRST U.S. DELIVERIES OF NEW 2020 DEFENDER

− The iconic Defender returns to the U.S. market after a 23-year absence, reimagined for the 21st century

− Expands U.S. Land Rover lineup to three model families: Range Rover, Discovery and Defender

− 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is on sale now in the U.S. from $49,9001

− The New Defender is the most capable Land Rover ever and designed for personalization with four distinct Accessory Packs and the widest range of individual accessories ever offered by the Land Rover brand

− All-new Pivi Pro3 infotainment system features an intuitive interface, standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility and Software over the air updates

− Configure your New Defender at www.landroverusa.com/Defender

(MAHWAH, N.J.) – June 1, 2020 – Today, Land Rover announced initial deliveries of the all-new 2020 Defender 110 has begun to retailers across the U.S., with first customer deliveries beginning on a limited basis. Every U.S. retailer will receive an initial supply of vehicles ensuring where feasible people can come and see the vehicle and customer deliveries can begin.

Reimagined for the 21st century, the highly anticipated New Defender is the most off-road capable Land Rover vehicle ever, while staying true to the brand’s iconic design and reputation for rugged go-anywhere utility.

“After too long of an absence, the Land Rover Defender is once again here in the U.S.,” said Jaguar Land Rover North America President and CEO Joe Eberhardt. “In the coming months, we will ramp up availability as global circumstances allow. We want to thank all those customers, enthusiasts, retailers, employees, and logistics partners for their enthusiasm and commitment to making this a reality. The automotive landscape is certainly brighter with the new Defender in our showrooms, driveways and roads.”

Delivering transformational breadth of capability and on-road handling, the Defender is in a category of its own. The Land Rover brand has developed the new all-aluminum D7x platform that delivers the stiffest Land Rover body ever created – three times more rigid than traditional body-on-frame designs.

The New Defender is also the first Land Rover to feature Configurable Terrain Response , allowing 2 drivers to fine-tune a range of settings to suit the conditions more precisely than ever before.

While still embracing its known and loved silhouette, the short rear overhang on the Defender is made possible by mounting the spare wheel externally, rather than under the rear floor, where it is readily accessible off-road. The trademark side-hinged rear door is further engineered to accommodate any of the available wheel and tire combinations. These strong foundations provide an ideal basis for the fully-independent suspension, twin-speed transfer box and permanent four wheel drive.

To complete the functional, durable and flexible interior with exposed structural elements, the iconic 4x4 debuts the new Pivi Pro infotainment system featuring a 10-inch touchscreen, intuitive interface, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while Software-Over-The-Air updates allows customers to access the latest software updates remotely. The always-on design provides instant responses, even when starting the vehicle for the first time.

Owners are able to further tailor the New Defender to their lifestyle through the fitment of four distinct optional Accessory Packs (Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban), as well as an available 170 individual accessories.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is on sale now in the U.S., priced from $49,900.

For more information on the 2020 Land Rover Defender and the wider Land Rover lineup, visit LandRoverUSA.com.