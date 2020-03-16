The Subaru BRZ sports car has been around in the U.S. since 2012. So too have its Scion FR-S/Toyota 86 siblings. But with rumors of its replacement circling, and recent spy photos showing an updated version of the vehicle on the Nurburgring, it looks like the eight-year-old coupe is finally heading to the retirement home – at least, in Germany.

The Subaru BRZ Final Edition debuted this week, marking the end of an era for the beloved 2+2 in the region. Limited to just 100 units, the special edition boasts exterior upgrades like new 17-inch wheels, red brake calipers, stiffer Sachs dampers, and the choice of two paint colors: a standard Crystal Black Silica or an optional Blue Pearl (an extra €100/$111).

Inside, the front two seats wear a blue-and-black leather-and-Alcantara mix, while blue stitching coats the instrument panel, door panels, gear shift lever, and steering wheel. There are new special edition badges throughout, noting the rare BRZ's limited spec, as well as appropriate “BRZ” badging in the floor mats. The one thing that doesn't change inside is the center screen; the same 7.0-inch infotainment setup from the base BRZ carries over.

The same 2.0-liter four-cylinder goes untouched, too. That engine still produces 205 horsepower (152 kilowatts) and 156 pound-feet (211 Newton-meters) of torque with the six-speed manual gearbox, while the automatic version produces just 200 horses (150 kW) and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm). The latter gearbox costs an extra €1,700 ($1,888).

Subaru Germany wants €40,270 (about to $44,000 at exchange rates) for the BRZ Final Edition – and no, it's not available in the U.S. Buyers in Japan, at least, can get a similar spec on the Toyota 86 with the limited run of 400 "Black Limited" edition models. That model boasts some of the same features offered here on the BRZ. Buyers in the States will simply have to make do with the current base model, for now – or maybe peruse the classifieds for a BRZ tS.