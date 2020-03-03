You could say BMW kicked off the teaser campaign for the i4 way back in September 2017 with the unveiling of the i Vision Dynamics concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Although we’ll still have to wait until next year to see the production version, the Concept i4 will give us a pretty good understanding of what to expect from what will essentially be a fully electric 4 Series Gran Coupe. The design will be quite close to the road-going model – at least from the outside – and BMW has been kind enough to share quite a few juicy details about the technical specifications.

Keep in mind our spies have also spotted i4 prototypes on numerous occasions, so hardly anyone will be surprised when the Concept i4 will be revealed in full later today. It will be a similar story in 2021 when BMW will take the wraps off the actual car. The easiest way to describe the vehicle’s design would be by taking last year’s Concept 4 and adding rear doors while stretching the roof in the process. Of course, there’s more to the story than this, but this simple description should paint an accurate picture of the new concept car.

The i4 has been confirmed to boast 523 horsepower and travel for 373 miles (600 kilometers) between charges thanks to a battery pack weighing 550 kilograms (1,212 pounds) with a capacity of around 80 kWh. In terms of performance, it will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in approximately four seconds and max out at more than 124 mph (200 km/h).

Supporting a charging capacity of up to 150 kW, the BMW i4 will charge its batteries to an 80-percent level in around 35 minutes, translating into 62 miles (100 kilometers) of range for every six minutes of charging.

While the Concept i4 will be BMW’s main star at the digital press conference held in Munich, some other news cars will be presented as well, including the 330e and 330e xDrive wagons sharing a plug-in hybrid powertrain with the 330e xDrive sedan. The all-paw M340d in both body styles will also be there as a forbidden fruit for diesel fans in North America.

BMW says it will carry out the program it had planned for Geneva before the show was canceled last week after Swiss authorities banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people due to Coronavirus concerns.

The livestream will start at 7:15 AM GMT / 2:15 AM EST.