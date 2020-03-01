With many events around the world either being postponed or canceled due to the global health situation, previously laid out plans for big announcements have to wait. In the case of the automotive industry, the Geneva International Motor Show has always been the venue to make huge product reveals and drum up the anticipation of what's to come for car brands around the world. With its recent cancellation, however, timelines have to be shuffled once again. McLaren knows this, but it looks like they're pushing through with some big announcements, minus the huge stage and associated fanfare with one of the year's biggest motor shows.

Gallery: McLaren 750LT Spy Shots

21 Photos

McLaren has announced that they will be pushing through with a press conference at 8:30 GMT on March 3, 2020, at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, UK. The press conference will be led by McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt and will focus on additional product news and business updates, as well as "center on the global reveal of a sensational new Mclaren supercar". The reveal also hints that the supercar in question will be the next chapter in the McLaren LT story. Pretty much safe to assume that this will be the perfect opportunity to finally announce the McLaren 750LT, the long-tail version of the 720S, a car that's been seen going around the Nürburgring albeit in camouflaged form. Expect the rumored 750LT to pack close to 740 horsepower out of a version of McLaren's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

The press conference will also be streamed live, and you can access that using this link. Also, for those on Twitter or Facebook, you can also follow the news by using #McLarenMotorshow. Who doesn't want another gorgeous McLaren supercar? Unless it's a market-focused super-SUV? Nah, definitely not going to happen. Ever. Right, McLaren?