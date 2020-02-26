Diesel and electricity want to have fun, too.
Once upon a time, if you wanted a Volkswagen hot hatchback you bought a Golf GTI. That’s still the case with the eighth-generation model making its official debut just ahead of the Geneva Motor Show. It’s not the only choice, however, and we aren’t referring to different VW models like the Polo or Up, or more hardcore offerings like the Golf R. Launching with the all-new GTI are two GTI-infused siblings, namely the plug-in hybrid GTE and diesel-powered GTD.
Are such offerings deserving of GTI association? On the outside, both models get GTI looks with the updated front fascia and LED light strip in the grille. The GTD wears fender badging similar to the GTI, and at the back there's a special rear fascia with dual exhaust tips exiting the left corner. The hybrid nixes the side badges completely in the name of cleaner airflow, and it shares the standard Golf’s rear fascia with fake trapezoid exhaust cutouts at the corners.
Similarly, both models share some of the GTI’s interior upfit, with individual tweaks. That includes the digital cockpit with a 10-inch infotainment screen and checkered seat pattern, not to mention a leather-wrapped multi-function sport steering wheel. Each wheel is branded with its own badge, and interior trim colors are also unique to each model. Whereas the GTI cockpit is flush with red accents, you’ll find more blue in the GTE hybrid, and more silver for the GTD diesel.
Suspension wise, the GTE and GTD offer upgraded components in line with the GTI. A new control system called the Vehicle Dynamics Manager works with the available adaptive chassis control to make damping adjustments on the fly for better handling and ride comfort during all situations, be it stop-and-go commuting or carving up a race track. Four driver-selectable modes are available, with Comfort, Eco, and Sport being the main choices. An Individual setting lets the driver customize various parameters.
As for power, the GTD doesn’t have quite the same punch under the hood compared to the GTI, at least in terms of horsepower. Its 2.0-liter turbodiesel generates 197 hp (147 kW), but it exceeds the gasoline-only mill in the twist department with 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. VW also gives the diesel a seven-speed DSG transmission for shifting duties.
The GTE plug-in hybrid uses a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine making 147 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and a single 114-hp (85 kW) electric motor. Combined, they match the GTI’s total output of 241 hp (180 kW), with torque being equal to the diesel at 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). Being a plug-in hybrid, the GTE is also capable of electric-only operation for approximately 37.2 miles (60 kilometers) and at speeds up to 81 mph (130 km/h). A six-speed DSG is the only available transmission.
It must be noted that these specs apply to European models. That’s because neither the GTE nor GTD will be offered to U.S. buyers. We also don’t have performance stats from VW to see how these GTI-alternatives stack up to their legendary sibling, nor is pricing available. However, we do expect to see both of these models in European dealers by the end of this year.
The new Golf GTI*, GTD* and GTE*
THE NEW GOLF GTI, GOLF GTE and GOLF GTD
Wolfsburg, March 2020. A car becomes an icon when its design DNA and
character remain recognisable for decades. It is also important for an icon
to provide fresh ideas in order to cope with the challenges of our time. Just
like the Golf GTI. For 44 years, Volkswagen has been reinventing this icon of
sporty, compact cars while retaining the original concept – generation after
generation. The eighth reinterpretation of the Golf GTI is now celebrating its
debut. Newly designed and engineered – fully digitalised and networked. A
Golf GTI that is fit for the modern era. The Golf Mk1 from 1976 has long
evolved into a vehicle family. This was followed in 1982 by the first Golf GTD
with a turbocharged diesel engine, and in 2014 by the first Golf GTE to feature plug-in hybrid drive. And so it stands to reason that a new Golf GTD and
a new Golf GTE are celebrating their world premières alongside the new Golf
GTI. Three Golf variants, three characters, three efficient and clean drive systems – but one design and specification philosophy.
GTI. The new Golf GTI is an agile, raw, efficient and high-tech compact
sports car for the digital age – with 180 kW (245 PS).
GTE. With a system output of 180 kW, the new Golf GTE is just as powerful
as the Golf GTI. The hybrid drive is designed for sporting performance and
combines electrical sustainability and zero-emission distances of around
60 kilometres with a great dynamic performance.
GTD. The new Golf GTD is a real endurance athlete. In this variant an output
of 147 kW (200 PS) has been coupled with very long fuel ranges.
EXTERIOR
Dynamic front end. The design of the new, sporty Golf models embodies
unadulterated charisma. The standard LED headlights are positioned low
down and form a striking crossbar in conjunction with the radiator grille.
Towards the top of the bonnet a narrow line spans the front end – red in the
case of the GTI, blue for the GTE and silver for the GTD. All are typical insignia
just like the red radiator grille frame on the first Golf GTI. Once the daytime
running lights are activated – when the driver approaches with the key (optional) – an LED strip in the headlight mirrors the red, blue or silver line. As
standard, the radiator grille is illuminated as a continuation of the LED strip
for the first time. This creates the completely new, unmistakable headlight
design of the Golf GTI, GTE and GTD. Another striking and unmistakable feature is the typically large, one-piece lower air intake grille in a honeycomb
pattern. It is framed on the outside by a black application, with a striking
wing-like design on the sides. The new GTI insignia also include the optional
fog lights which are now integrated into the air intake grille in an X-shape.
Striking outline. The side section features the eye-catching, standard 17-
inch Richmond alloy wheels, unique to the GTI. 18-inch or 19-inch rims are
available on request. Painted red: brake calipers of the new, sporty Golf
models. The GTI and GTD also carry a signet with the respective lettering on
the side of the front wing panel. The GTE does not boast this feature but
instead has an extra supply connection on the passenger side for charging
the battery. All three models feature wider side skirts sills in black – with a
splitter design similar to that found on racing cars. The sills come together
to form the front spoiler and the rear diffuser. An individualised spoiler extends the roof line at the very top of the outline. The dominant design element of the side section is the C-pillar, a characteristic element of all versions of the Golf. It visually propels the vehicle body forwards and transposes the iconic graphics of the original Golf and GTI into the modern era.
Superior rear end. The new Golf has a powerful shoulder section and striking
rear end design. This also benefits the new, sporty models, which are fitted
with LED tail light clusters as standard. The GTI, GTE or GTD lettering is now
positioned centrally under the Volkswagen emblem rather than on the driver
side as it was before. The roof spoiler is extended rearwards and merges
with the black edging around the rear window, making the Golf GTI, GTE and
GTD appear even flatter than the less powerful models. At the bottom, the
sporty diffuser distinguishes the new versions from the other versions of the
series. They are also differentiated by the tailpipes of the exhaust systems –
the GTI has one tailpipe on the left and one on the right, the GTD has a double tailpipe on the left, and there is no tailpipe in sight on the GTE.
INTERIOR
Dynamic insignia. Ever since the first Golf GTI made its debut, this car has
been like a perfectly fitting pair of jeans. Right from the outset, Volkswagen
created distinctive, dynamic insignia with the multitude of interior details –
the sports steering wheel featuring three silver double spokes and recessed
Wolfsburg emblem, the gear knob in the shape of a black golf ball, GTI sports
seats in tartan with black side bolsters – all of which are considered classic
design pieces.
A nod to the past, a nod to the future. Although Volkswagen is enhancing
the digital and networking capabilities of the eighth-generation Golf – and
with it the GTI, GTE and GTD – to an unprecedented extent in order to future-proof the range, many of the original insignia can still be found on
board. However, the sports steering wheel of yesteryear has been transformed into a new multifunction leather sports steering wheel with touch
controls and an optionally integrated Travel Assist button to help the powerful Golf models reach a top speed of 210 km/h while Travel Assist is engaged. The three silver spokes have been retained – in the GTI, the interior
of the central spoke has a red finish, while the GTE and GTD have blue and
silver finishes respectively. The classic checked pattern of the sports seats is
also retained. The new checked design is called Scalepaper. The seams of
the grey and black design are red in the GTI, blue in the GTE and light grey
in the GTD. Red, blue or black are also used for all decorative seams and
edging, depending on the model.
Fit for the modern age. The Innovision Cockpit extends upwards upon opening the doors in the Golf GTI, GTE and GTD. It is a fusion of the top-of-therange version of the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit (digital instruments) and the
10-inch navigation system. The visual and functional blend of the two
screens creates a new and consistent, digital architecture. The background
lighting, which also comes as standard, embeds the displays and all other
illuminated interior areas (dash panel, door trim, storage compartment with
interface for mobile telephone, footwell) in a spectrum of 30 configurable
colours. The Golf GTI, which is equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox as
standard, features a brand new GTI gear knob. The GTI is available with an
optional, automatic 7-speed dual clutch gearbox (DSG); the GTD comes exclusively with this DSG. The GTE features a 6-speed DSG developed for hybrid drive. The models equipped with a DSG are generally shift by wire; the
DSG gear lever itself has been designed specifically. The functionality of the
standard start/stop button for the drive systems of the three sporty Golf
models has been customised – once the doors have been opened, it pulses
red until the drive system has been started.
STANDARD EQUIPMENT
Basic equipment. In general, every new Golf is fitted with assist systems
including the Lane Assist lane keeping system, Front Assist Autonomous
Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring, XDS electronic differential
lock and Car2X (local communication with other vehicles and the traffic infrastructure). Standard digital instruments and an infotainment system to
suit the mobile We Connect and We Connect Plus online services and functions that have been integrated here. A multifunction steering wheel, singlezone automatic climate control (Climatronic), the Press & Drive comfort start
system, a Bluetooth provision for mobile telephone, LED headlights, LED tail
light clusters, LED daytime running lights, LED reading lights and two USBC ports. This range of equipment is once again extended significantly for GTI,
GTE and GTD.
Enhanced equipment. On the exterior, the equipment outlined here is supplemented by 17-inch alloy wheels, a customised front section, a grooved
rear diffuser, a standalone roof spoiler, the corresponding model logos, individual tailpipe systems, red brake calipers and sill extensions. The functions include sports running gear (only GTI and GTD; 15 mm lower) and the
Keyless Access locking and starting system and associated lighting. In the
interior, the top-of-the-range version of the Digital Cockpit (multiple screen
configurations) and the 10-inch navigation system merge to form the Innovision Cockpit. The colour and graphics of the Digital Cockpit correspond to
the respective model. In many other details, as is the case with the exterior,
the Golf GTI, GTE, GTD are also differentiated by the specific colours assigned to the respective drive system – red (GTI), blue (GTE) and silver (GTD).
All pedals are made of stainless steel.
DRIVETRAINS
GTI with turbocharged petrol engine. The new Golf GTI is powered by a 180
kW (245 PS) 2.0-litre turbocharged injection engine (EA888 evo4). The maximum torque is 370 Nm. The four-cylinder engine is coupled with a 6-speed
manual gearbox (MQ350) as standard. A 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox
(DQ381 DSG) is available as an option.
GTE with plug-in hybrid. The plug-in hybrid drive of the Golf GTE essentially
consists of a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine (EA211 TSI) with 110 kW
(150 PS), the hybrid module with an electric motor (85 kW), a 6-speed DSG
(DQ400e) and a new lithium-ion battery. The powertrain delivers a maximum power output of 180 kW (245 PS) and a maximum system torque of
400 Nm. Compared with its predecessor, the all-electric range has increased
significantly to now around 60 km. Volkswagen’s engineers have achieved
the increase in range by improving the Golf’s aerodynamics and managing
to increase the energy content of the battery by 50% to 13 kWh. It can be
driven at speeds of up to 130 km/h in all-electric mode. When the battery is
sufficiently charged, the Golf GTE always starts in all-electric E-MODE. The
drive switches to Hybrid mode if the energy capacity of the battery drops
below a certain level or if the speed rises above 130 km/h. In Hybrid mode,
the driver has the option of maintaining the state of charge using three symbols on the Infotainment system screen (the equal sign “=”), increasing it (up
arrow “∧”) or reducing it to a defined level (down arrow “∨”). This makes it
possible to drive into an urban destination area under electric power and
with zero emissions, even at the end of a longer journey, if so required.
Whenever route guidance is active in the navigation system, the battery
manager also predictively takes into account road and topographical data to
ensure the set battery energy is available when you reach your destination.
During this process, battery use is adapted on the basis of the route data in
order to achieve an optimum electrical range.
GTD with turbocharged diesel engine. The long-distance sports car features
a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine (TDI) with an output of
147 kW (200 PS). The Golf GTD engine (EA288 evo series) generates an impressively high maximum torque of 400 Nm. The TDI already delivers this
power at very low engine speeds. As with all the turbocharged diesel engines in the new Golf, the GTD’s drive system is linked to two SCR catalytic
converters connected in series (SCR = Selective Catalytic Reduction). This
new twin dosing SCR system with dual AdBlue injection greatly reduces nitrogen oxide emissions compared with its predecessor. Volkswagen offers
the Golf GTD with a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox (DQ381 DSG) as standard.
RUNNING GEAR
Improved comfort and dynamics. Volkswagen has developed and perfected
the running gear of the Golf GTI, GTE and GTD with the combination of a
McPherson front axle and a multi-link rear suspension. A new driving dynamics control system known as the Vehicle Dynamics Manager is used for
the first time. The system controls both the XDS function and the lateral
dynamics components of the regulated dampers (optional DCC). This significantly increases the spread between maximum comfort and maximum dynamics, and the vehicle benefits from significantly sharpened driving dynamics as a result.
DCC adaptive chassis control. DDC adaptive chassis control continuously reacts to the road surface and driving situation while taking account of various
elements including steering, braking and acceleration manoeuvres. By
means of the set driving profile mode, the driver can influence the reduction
in body motion as desired. The required damping is calculated for each
wheel and adjusted at the four shock absorbers within fractions of a second.
Consequently, DCC always provides the highest level of driving comfort and
ensures ideal driving dynamics in combination with the driving dynamics
manager. In the latest DCC generation, the vehicle setup can be extended in
INDIVIDUAL mode to go beyond the existing range of the fixed COMFORT,
ECO and SPORT modes. The driver can accurately set and store their personal driving profile using a digital slider. Beyond the COMFORT setting, the
body is “decoupled” from the road surface as much as possible, thus boosting driving comfort. Beyond the SPORT setting, there is an extended setting
range with maximum damping for minimised body movements and extremely direct handling for that unadulterated GTI, GTD and GTE feeling.