It has 700 horsepower, a big suspension lift, and attitude to spare.
Hennessey teased its Goliath package for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups last November in a Facebook post. Now, we have a full collection of images and detailed information including price points for the various packages that can make your Goliath merely wild, or borderline insane.
In this instance, it all starts with a new GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck, which already dings the bank account with a starting price of $54,700 before destination and delivery fees. The crux of the Goliath 700 upgrade is, of course, getting 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) from the 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, and a massive 2.9-liter supercharger makes that happen. It’s tuned to produce a modest six pounds of boost, but it doesn't work alone.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
Making the most of the pressure is an upgraded camshaft, pushrods, induction system, and a tune to make sure everything works well together. The result is a four-wheel-drive truck that Hennessey says will hit 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, and it’s covered with a 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty to boot.
With the power situation handled, Hennessey also offers the Goliath Off-Road Stage 1 package that addresses performance when the pavement ends. A six-inch lift with 35-inch off-road tires gives the Goliath an aggressive look with added clearance and better bite in the dirt. Custom Hennessey 20-inch wheels are part of that upfit as well, not to mention a mean-looking front bumper with Goliath branding and an integrated LED light bar. A graphics package compliments additional Goliath badging from the power package to complete the look.
If that’s still not enough, Hennessey offers a list of optional Goliath extras. Among them is a diamond-stitched interior with Goliath branding, Brembo brakes, a cat-back exhaust upgrade, Goliath rear bumper, a Goliath hood, a power-retractable bed cover, and upgraded electric side steps.
Gallery: Hennessey Goliath 700 GMC Sierra Denali
As you might expect, such upgrades do add considerable cost but buyers can pick and choose which packages they want. The big tamale is the power upgrade, which costs $26,950 installed. The off-road package adds another $14,950, and while each optional item is listed individually with a price, checking all the boxes will set you back another $32,950.
With everything from Hennessey added together, the cost to convert a Sierra Denali into a Goliath 700 is $74,850 – approximately the same price of a fully-optioned 2020 F-150 Raptor. Add in the cost of the entry-level Sierra Denali, and Hennessey’s Goliath GMC can go well beyond the $100,000 mark.
“The demand for upgrading luxury pickups is at an all-time high,” said company founder John Hennessey. “A serious truck should have serious power and the Goliath 700 delivers on this mantra. We’re offering a complete turnkey power package with a warranty that delivers an exciting driving experience both on and off-road."
HENNESSEY UNVEILS GOLIATH 700 HP SUPERCHARGED GMC SIERRA DENALI AT NADA SHOW
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
GOLIATH 700 Hi-res Images:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ptc6t8lqkjtjzor/AABWiGkOkqSQcDUxRl0xLMSYa?dl=0
GOLIATH 700 Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbgG_9Uh10o&feature=youtu.be
Sealy, TX (Feb. 18, 2020)—The Team from Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) brought serious power and luxury to the NADA Show in Las Vegas this weekend when they unveiled their latest colossal creation, the Hennessey GOLIATH 700 GMC Sierra Denali.
While 420 hp may be merely capable in stock form with the venerable 6.2 liter V8, HPE thoroughly ups the ante with a 2.9 liter supercharger at six lbs of boost for a total of 700 hp. Further enhancements include upgraded camshaft, upgraded pushrods, professional installation and dyno tuning.
Rounding out the HPE GOLIATH 700’s purpose-built prominence is HPE’s Stage-1 Off-Road package, complete with six-inch lift, custom 20” HPE wheels, 35” tires, custom HPE bumper with LED lighting and much more.
“The demand for upgrading luxury pickups is at an all-time high,” said company founder and Chief Horsepower Evangelist, John Hennessey. “A serious truck should have serious power and the GOLIATH 700 delivers on this mantra. We’re offering a complete turnkey power package with warranty that delivers an exciting driving experience both on and off-road.
Customers can order the GOLIATH 700 Supercharger package for $26,995 and the Stage-1 Off-Road package with six-inch lift, HPE Wheels, Toyo Tires and custom GOLIATH front bumper with LED lighting separately for $14,950. Other options include Brembo 15.1 inch front brake upgrade, stainless steel exhaust system, drop-down side steps, a GOLIATH-branded interior, and an electric retractable bed cover.
The Hennessey GOLIATH 700 can be ordered directly from Hennessey Performance (www.hennesseyperformance.com) or by visiting any Chevrolet or GMC dealer. Packages are also available for any 6.2L 2019-2020 GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado trucks.
GOLIATH 700 SUPERCHARGED Specifications
POWER:
• 700 bhp @ 6,300 rpm
PERFORMANCE:
• 0-60 mph: 4.3 sec.
INCLUDES:
• 2.9 Liter Supercharger System
• High-Flow Intercooling System
• High-Flow Air Induction System
• Custom HPE Camshaft
• Chromemoly Hardened Pushrods
• Crankcase Ventilation System
• HPE Engine Management Calibration
• All Necessary Gaskets, Fluids & Hardware
• Professional Installation
• Chassis Dyno Testing
• Road Testing - Up To 200 Miles
• Hennessey Exterior Rear Badge
• Hennessey Embroidered Headrests
• GOLIATH 700 Exterior Badging
• Serial-Numbered Dash Plaque
• Serial-Numbered Engine Plaque
• Shell V-Power 93 Octane Gasoline
• Shell Rotella RGT Synthetic Oil
• 3 Year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty
Cost Installed: $26,950
GOLIATH OFF-ROAD STAGE 1
• GOLIATH Front Bumper
• 5 LED Lights in Front Bumper
• 20 inch Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels
• 35 inch Toyo OFF-Road Tires
• 6” Lift Kit (*depends on trim level)
• Hennessey & GOLIATH Exterior Graphics
• Professional Installation • 3 year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty
Cost Installed: $14,950
OPTIONAL UPGRADES
• GOLIATH Diamond Stitched Interior, $5,950
• GOLIATH Ram Air Hood Installed, $5,950
• Brembo Front Brake Upgrade, $7.950
• Stainless Steel Cat-Back Exhaust Installed: $2,750
• GOLIATH Rear Bumper Installed, $2,450
• Retractable Electronic Bed Cover, $4,450
• Upgraded Electronic Fold Out Steps, $3,450
About Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE)
John Hennessey and the Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) team have been making fast cars go faster since 1991. Over the last 28 years, John and his team have built more than 10,000 vehicles with more than 400 of those in 2017 alone. HPE operates in a soon to be 51,000-square foot workshop and showroom facility situated on 143 acres near Sealy, Texas (about 45 minutes west of Houston). HPE offers a wide variety of dyno-proven, track tested high-performance engine upgrade packages & parts for a variety of modern performance vehicles. Hennessey Performance is also the only tuner in North America that operates its own test track—the Lonestar Motorsports park 1/4-mile dragstrip facility which is adjacent to the HPE workshop & showroom.