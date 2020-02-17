With Audi having such a massive model lineup, it means there’s always a next generation or a facelift around the corner. The folks from Ingolstadt are currently gearing up to introduce the overhauled A3 Sportback at the Geneva Motor Show in early March, but at the same time, they’re also temporarily based in northern Europe to test the revised Q2 baby crossover.

Now that Audi has the Citycarver in its lineup, the Q2 is no longer the entry point into the crossover family, although some will disagree with this statement since the newcomer is basically a jacked-up A1 supermini that still lacks Quattro all-wheel drive. Having been on sale for more than three years, it comes as no surprise the Q2 is out and about testing an upcoming facelift, which should be revealed in the following months.

Gallery: Audi Q2 facelift first spy photos

20 Photos

Our spies got up close and personal with several prototypes of Audi’s entry-level crossover, with all of them featuring the new headlight arrangement. Needless to say, the front clusters are in line with those of other recent products carrying the Four Rings, and come with swanky dynamic turn signals that are becoming more common. Some of the prototypes were of a lesser specification and had more basic LED lights along with old-school bulbs for the turn signals at the back.

The camouflage applied onto the front and rear bumpers hides any possible changes that could occur in those areas, but probably there won’t be any major tweaks compared to the current Q2. A similar nip and tuck will be applied to the range-topping SQ2 model, while the long-rumored RS Q2 remains just that – a mere rumor.

We can’t see whether there are any changes inside the cabin, but we do notice several times throughout the video that the prototypes still had the tablet stuck onto the dashboard serving as the infotainment system. We weren’t expecting the Q2 facelift to integrate the display into the center console like on the bigger and more expensive models seeing as how the A4/S4/RS4 still have the tablet following the mid-cycle refresh.

With the next-gen A3 taking center stage next month in Geneva, chances are the Q2 will premiere this fall at the Paris Motor Show early October. Expect some form of electrification for the pint-sized crossover to follow the Q2 L E-Tron launched in China last year as a pure EV.