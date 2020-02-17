Kia said that it would debut the all-new Sorento at the Geneva Motor Show, but we won’t have to wait until early March to see the revamped midsize SUV as the fourth-generation model is being fully revealed today in official images. Just about everything you can think of has changed compared to the outgoing model, including the underpinnings and the design inside and out.

As seen in our hugely revealing spy shots at the beginning of the month, the Sorento adopts a bolder appearance with the latest interpretation of the corporate “tiger nose” grille that nicely blends with the smart-looking LED headlights. Kia says the hood is now longer than before and the A-pillar sits 30 millimeters (1.2 inches) further back from the front axle.

Both the front and rear overhangs have been reduced, and we’re noticing decorative metallic trim pieces adorning the front fenders and doors, as well as the C-pillar. Split vertical taillights represent a departure from the wide rear clusters of the previous model, while the large “SORENTO” lettering on the tailgate will make it impossible to confuse the South Korean SUV with another model.

Not only has the exterior been changed, but the cabin has been subjected to some massive revisions as well. Aside from looking more sophisticated than before, Kia says the revamped Sorento has one of the most spacious interiors ever offered by the company, complete with a three-row layout and a generous cargo area. Up front, there’s a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster accompanied by a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

The press release boldly claims the 2021 Sorento is the “most high-tech vehicle Kia has ever created,” but without going into any specifics. The rotary dial for the gear shifter is noticeable in the adjacent images, as is a smaller dial to select the drive modes. We’re glad to see there are separate buttons for the climate controls as it can be a bit cumbersome to use the touchscreen to adjust the temperature and ventilation using the big display while on the go. To make your life easier behind the wheel, there are dedicated switches for the heated and ventilated front seats installed on the center console.

The nifty LED ambient lighting around the door handles corroborated with the posh leather upholstery and the two-tone steering wheel emphasize the SUV’s upmarket push. A metallic trim has been applied here and there, along with wood-effect surfaces and glossy black areas that are likely a fingerprint magnet.

Kia will host the public debut of its all-new Sorento on March 3 on the dawn of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Sales should commence shortly thereafter at home in South Korea, with other markets to follow later this year.