Hide press release Show press release

Toyota GR Supra Races Into 2021 with More Power and First-Ever Four-Cylinder Turbo Model

GR Supra 3.0 Gets Power Boost and Revised Chassis Tuning

New GR Supra 2.0 is First-Ever Four-Cylinder Version, with 255 Horsepower and Lower Weight

New GR Supra A91 Edition with Exclusive Color and Design Features

8.8-in. Central Display Screen Now Standard on All Models



DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (February 13, 2020) – Brimming with history and reverberating with the

echoes of legends, Daytona International Speedway, where the Toyota-powered and sponsored

AAR Eagle Mk. III GTP won the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1993, setting a 1:33.875 lap record that

stood until 2019, seemed the ideal place for Toyota to launch the next phase of the GR Supra. For

2021, the six-cylinder GR Supra 3.0 models leap ahead with a power boost and retuned chassis,

while a new GR Supra 2.0 four-cylinder turbo model joins the line.

The first 1,500 Mk. V Supras were Launch Editions, and for 2021 Toyota is offering 1,000 new A91

Editions. This special edition Supra will have the 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder engine and will be

available in a choice of two colors, Nocturnal or Refraction, the latter exclusive to the A91 Edition

and an all-new color for Supra. Accenting the Supra’s concept car-inspired body are a rear black

carbon fiber lip spoiler, matte black wheels, C-pillar graphics and carbon fiber mirror caps. The

black Alcantara® leather-trimmed interior with blue contrast is likewise exclusive to this limited-

availability model, and each A91 Edition will come with two exclusive key gloves and trunk mat.

On the 2021 Supra 3.0 Premium and A91 Edition, the front Brembo® brake calipers are painted red and feature the “TOYOTA Supra” logo. All Supra models for 2021 will feature the 8.8-inch audio

touch screen that is standard on the 2020 3.0 Premium model; the base model’s 6.5-inch screen

has been discontinued.

The 2021 GR Supra models are anticipated to start arriving at Toyota dealers in June.

More Power. Because, Why Not?

The 2020 Toyota GR Supra brought the revered model back in a blaze of speed, with acceleration

and handling performance that outshone even its illustrious A80 predecessor. For 2021, Toyota is

keeping the pedal down, boosting output of the Supra’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six from 335

hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm to 382 hp at 5,800-6,500 rpm, a 14-percent increase. Torque rises from 365 lb.-ft. at 1,600-4,500 rpm to 368 lb.-ft. at 1,800-5,000 rpm.

The increased output results from a slew of upgrades throughout the engine. The new dual-

branch exhaust manifold, with six ports instead of two, improves heat management. A new piston

design reduces the engine’s compression ratio from 11:1 to 10.2:1.

The greatly revised engine produces higher torque at higher rpm and retains the eagerness to rev

with turbine-like smoothness. Toyota projects that the new engine will reduce the Supra 3.0

model’s 0-60 acceleration time to 3.9 seconds, from 4.1. The 8-speed automatic transmission with

paddle shifters carries over for 2021.

Retuned Chassis for Supra 3.0

The First Four-Cylinder Supra Is Quick and Light

The 2020 GR Supra won praise for its ride/handling balance, but even the exceptional can be

improved. Seeking increased roll resistance and enhanced cornering stability, Toyota retuned the

Supra 3.0 chassis, adding lightweight aluminum braces that tie the strut towers to the radiator

support to increase lateral rigidity, along with front and rear bump stops and new damper tuning.

Revised programming for the electric power steering (EPS), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS),

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Active Differential works in concert with the hardware changes

to make the 2021 Supra more stable through quick transitions, such as compound turns.

The 2020 GR Supra broke from the model’s traditions in several areas, and the 2021 version seems to do it again with the first-ever four-cylinder turbo model. Or does it? The new Supra 2.0 becomes the entry model, returning a two-tier performance lineup that parallels the A70 and A80 Supra models.

The 2021 Supra 2.0 offers an intermediate model between the Toyota 86 and the Supra 3.0, giving

the customer three distinct Toyota sports car choices.

The 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine shares much of its technology with the 3.0-liter inline-six,

including a twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection and continuously variable timing on both the

intake and exhaust camshafts. The variable intake valve lift system adjusts intake valve timing and

duration. The bottom line is 255 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and a stout 295 lb.-ft. peak torque at 1,550 to 4,400 rpm.

The Supra 2.0 uses the same 8-speed automatic transmission as the 3.0, and Toyota projects 0-60

mph in 5.0 seconds, which will make it Toyota’s second quickest vehicle in the lineup. The Supra

2.0 has the same electronically limited 155-mph top track speed as the 3.0, and its fuel

consumption will be lower.

The Supra Lightweight

The 2021 Supra 2.0 offers much more than a lower price point. At 3,181 pounds, it is more than 200 pounds lighter than the Supra 3.0 while maintaining that model’s exemplary near 50:50 weight distribution. That’s because the weight reduction is spread throughout the car:

The Supra 2.0 uses smaller front brake rotors than the Supra 3.0 (330mm x 24mm vs.

348mm x 36mm), and with single-piston calipers vs. four-piston.

The Supra 2.0 does not have the Active Differential and Adaptive Suspension used on the 3.0 model.

A four-speaker audio system is standard, vs. the Supra 3.0’s 10-speaker system. Supra 2.0 seats are manually adjustable, vs. 14-way power-adjustable in the 3.0. The Safety and Technology Package is new for MY21 and will be available on the 2.0 and 3.0 grades. That package includes:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full speed)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

Navigation

12-speaker 500-watt JBL Audio System

Wireless Apple CarPlay® compatible (iOS only)

Supra Connected Services: up to four-year trial includes Remote Services, Remote Maintenance, Automatic Emergency Call, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, and Map Updates.





Straight to the Racetrack

Motorsport GmbH (TMG).

It is based on the GR Supra and is developed and produced by TOYOTA

Customers don’t have to wait long to get their hands on the new GR Supra GT4, as it will go on sale in the U.S. starting in August.

A three-liter inline six-cylinder engine with single twin-scroll turbocharger has been tuned to 320kW (430hp) with a 7-speed sports automatic transmission with paddle shifters and the mechanical limited slip differential driving the rear wheels. An Akrapovič exhaust system will be fitted and Ravenol will provide first-fill lubricants.

The front splitter and rear wing are made of natural fiber composite, contributing to an overall weight of 1,350kg (2,976 lbs.). Following the specification of the GR Supra road car, the front suspension will be MacPherson strut, and rear suspension will be multilink with KW dampers at the front and rear.

The braking system is enhanced using a dedicated brake caliper for racing, six-piston front and four-piston rear, while running on Pirelli tires.

Safety will be a priority and the GR Supra GT4 will be installed with a high-strength roll cage on the lightweight steel body, and an FIA-standard racing seat with six-point harness. The interior will feature a carbon fiber instrumental panel with a display and steering wheel specifically designed for GT4 competition.