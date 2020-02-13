Hide press release Show press release

FORD AIMS TO DE-MYSTIFY ELECTRIFICATION WITH UNIQUE ‘GO ELECTRIC’ ROADSHOW AS ALL-ELECTRIC MUSTANG MACH-E DEBUTS

All-electric Mustang Mach-E arrives to energise Europe’s electric vehicle appetite and makes European public debut in London at Ford ‘Go Electric’ experience

Ford will introduce 18 new electrified vehicles in Europe by the end of 2021. Electrified versions of Ford’s best-selling models could save European customers more than €30 million in fuel every year

Ford investing in 1,000 Ford-site charging points, IONITY and FordPass Charging Network to support electrification growth; calls for faster expansion of public charging network

COLOGNE, Germany, Feb. 13, 2020 – Ford today revealed the all-new Mustang Mach-E to the European public for the first time as the company launched a new ‘Go Electric’ experience that will help consumers across Europe make an informed transition to an electrified future.

The all-electric Mustang Mach-E spearheads a rapidly expanding Ford electrified vehicle range.

Ford customers in Europe will be able to choose from 18 electrified vehicles by the end of 2021, up from 14 by the end of this year.

The company is promising to deliver electrified options on all future passenger vehicles and estimates that fuel savings for customers delivered by electrified variants of the popular Fiesta,1 Focus1 and Kuga models alone could reach more than €30 million per year.2

All-electric and plug-in hybrid Ford vehicles will be backed by an industry-leading Ford Charging Solutions ecosystem that will deliver seamless, integrated access to charging at home and across Europe. Ford also today announced plans to introduce 1,000 charging stations at Ford facilities across Europe during the next three years to make charging simple and convenient for employees as Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, called on governments, industries and institutions to support the push for electrification with faster expansion of public charging infrastructures.

“Ford is at the forefront of real change, and we’re committed to providing all of our customers with the broadest choice of electrification options,” Rowley said. “Infrastructure is critical to helping consumers have the confidence to go electric, but we can’t do it on our own. Accelerated investment by all the key stakeholders across the U.K. and Europe is more important than ever.”

Mustang Mach-E tuned for Europe

Ford of Europe engineering teams were involved in the Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV development process from the outset to deliver characteristics that support the needs of European customers. Mustang Mach-E suspension, steering, electronic stability control and Mach-E 4 all-wheel drive settings are tuned specifically for European roads and driving styles.

Equipped with an extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach-E’s targeted pure-electric driving range of up to 600 km (more than 370 miles) according to the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP)3 is destined to banish range anxiety to the history books and help customers undertake longer journeys confidently. Eighty-five per cent of Mustang Mach-E customers placing pre-orders have opted for the extended-range battery.

Charging with up to 150 kW at an IONITY charging station, the Mustang Mach-E will reach a driving range of up to 93 km (57 miles) within 10 minutes of charge time.4

FordPass Connect on-board modem technology delivers the connectivity to continuously improve Mustang Mach-E. Secure over-the-air updates can enhance vehicle performance and the next-generation SYNC® communications and entertainment system, which uses machine learning to quickly learn drivers’ preferences and is supported by a 15.5‑inch screen with touch, swipe and pinch controls, and conversational voice recognition. Featuring cloud-based connectivity, the system also introduces wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and AppLink apps.

“With the Mustang Mach-E we’re bringing excitement to electrification,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “This is Mustang for a new generation – and the first that customers can order, configure, customise, and even arrange delivery for, all online.”

Making the switch to electrification easy

Ford is committed to offering an electrified version of every passenger vehicle it brings to market in Europe, using a range of technologies to meet different customer needs.

For example, 48-volt mild hybrid technology for the new Ford Puma reduces CO 2 emissions and optimises fuel efficiency, while also delivering a more responsive and rewarding driving experience. The Mondeo Hybrid uses full hybrid technology to enable pure-electric driving for refinement particularly in city and stop-start driving scenarios. The Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid helps business owners meet clean air targets in urban environments with pure-electric driving capability while maintaining productivity with the driving range of a traditional combustion engine. And the Mustang Mach-E uses an all-electric powertrain for zero-emission driving.1

Ford expects electrified powertrains to account for more than half of the company’s passenger vehicle sales by the end of 2022. By this time, the company also expects to have sold 1 million electrified passenger vehicles.2

Ford is also at the forefront of delivering the integrated charging infrastructure needed to support plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles. In addition to investing in 1,000 charging points at Ford facilities, the company is also a founder member and shareholder in the IONITY consortium that aims to build 400 fast-charging stations in key European locations by the end of this year. IONITY chargers will offer preferential rates for Ford customers.

In partnership with NewMotion and using FordPass Connect connectivity, the FordPass app will give customers access to the largest – and fast-growing – network of public charging stations in Europe. Customers will be able to use the FordPass app to locate, navigate to, pay for and monitor charging at more than 125,000 FordPass Charging Network locations in 21 countries.

Mustang Mach-E customers placing a reservation in 2020 will receive a free 1‑year subscription to FordPass app services that enable users to effortlessly utilise FordPass Charging Network locations, paying for charging services from a single account.5 Ford will also offer the Ford Connected Wallbox for plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicle customers at home – delivering up to five times the charging power of a typical domestic socket.

Helping consumers ‘Go Electric’

Launching at London’s famous Marble Arch, Go Electric will reach an estimated audience of 4 million consumers during a 6-month U.K. tour. Go Electric experiences in up to seven European markets including France, Germany and the Netherlands will follow. Hands-on, engaging activities will help de-mystify electrification and inspire confidence in consumers who often remain confused about the different types of electrified powertrains available and their benefits.

A recent Ford-commissioned survey6 revealed that the 3 in 4 people aspire to own an electrified vehicle one day, with almost half (45 per cent) claiming not stopping for fuel is a key benefit of owning one. However, 40 per cent of people claim to have little or no knowledge of electric vehicles which means they’re unlikely to make the switch from pump to plug soon. Almost half (49 per cent) of consumers rank a lack of charging stations among their main concerns about owning an electric vehicle.

“Ford has always aimed for democratising vehicles and technologies and now we intend to do the same for electrification. With 18 new electrified vehicles coming to Europe by the end of 2021, we will have an electrified option for every customer, to fit their specific budget and need,” Rowley said. “Our pan-European roadshow will help de-mystify electrified vehicle options for all of our customers and give them all they need to make the right choice to fit their lives.”