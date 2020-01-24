0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just three seconds used to be supercar territory not that long ago, but nowadays, even a big and heavy sedan can match the acceleration of a Ferrari 488 GTB. Needless to say, this isn’t an ordinary sedan as we’re dealing with a Mercedes-AMG E63 S that has been modified to extract more power from its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.

In stock form, the eight-cylinder mill produces an already healthy 603 hp, but the owner of this car wanted even more. It’s not known how the extra muscle was extracted, but the modified E63 S now packs a respectable 788 hp or 185 hp more than when it was new. Wearing a lime paint (or is it a wrap?), the high-performance sedan was taken by AutoTopNL to an unrestricted section of Germany’s glorious Autobahn to demonstrate its newly gained grunt.

Onboard GPS data reveals the upgraded E63 S needed only 3.06 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill, despite what appears to be a damp road. That makes it almost 0.4s quicker than the standard version of AMG’s super sedan. The 62 mph to 124 mph (100 km/h to 200 km/h) run was perhaps even more impressive, with the car completing the task in a devilishly quick 6.66 seconds. That brings the 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) to a mind-boggling 9.72 seconds and the quarter mile completed in 10.67 seconds.

It got up to 191 mph (307 km/h) without much effort and there was likely more room for an even higher velocity since the vehicle was doing 184 mph (296 km/h) in sixth gear, with two more gears to go. That’s not too shabby for a car that weighs 4,515 pounds (2,047 kilograms) in U.S. specification.

Mercedes will give the E63 a nip and tuck later this year, but it remains to be seen whether there will be some changes underneath the hood to squeeze out even more performance. Should you want something even more insane with four doors, you’ll have to step up to the forthcoming AMG GT 73 hybrid with about 800 electrified horses.