They get a slightly detuned version of the 4.0-liter flat-six from the range-topping 718 models but have nearly the same sprint to 60.
The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and Boxster GTS 4.0 arrive to tempt enthusiasts by packing a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated flat-six engine and exclusively running through a six-speed manual gearbox. If the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder are too extreme or expensive for your tastes, then this pair might be the ultimate Porsche to fulfill a person's driving desires.
Gallery: Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0
The 4.0-liter flat-six in these models produces 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 309 pound-feet (419 Newton-meters) of torque. The redline is at 7,800 rpm. For comparison, the version of this mill in the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder produces 414 hp (309 kW) and 309 lb-ft, meaning that 718 GTS 4.0 buyers give up just 20 hp (15 kW) versus the range-topping models.
According to Porsche, the tune of the 4.0-liter engine in the new 718 GTS 4.0 models can get the vehicles to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 182 mph (293 kph). This is just a blink-of-an-eye slower than the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder that require 4.2 seconds to reach 60 mph.
The 718 GTS 4.0 models also come with a wide array of performance-oriented standard features. The Porsche Active Suspension Management system drops the ride height by 0.79 inches (20 millimeters in comparison to the standard variants of these models. They also boast Porsche Torque Vectoring with a mechanical limited-slip differential. The front brakes now measure 13.78 inches (350 millimeters) and 12.99 inches (330 millimeters) are the rear. Ceramic-composite brake discs are also an option.
The unique exterior touches for these models include a black front lip spoiler, fascia, and revised lower bumper design. The vehicles ride on 20-inch wheels with a satin black finish.
Inside, the 718 GTS 4.0 gets Porsche's Sport Seats Plus. Black Alcantara covers the center sections of the chairs, in addition to the steering wheel, center console, gearshift, and door panels. For the Cayman, Alcantara is on the A-pillars and headliner, too.
The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 go on sale in the United States in summer 2020. Porsche isn't disclosing the pricing for them yet, but expect a figure to be higher than the T trim and less than the GT4/Spyder. With this in mind, we'd put the starting cost in the high $80,000 range.
The new 718 GTS 4.0: Six cylinders, naturally aspirated, manual gearbox
A new naturally-aspirated 4.0 liter engine complements the enticing GTS formula
Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche is adding two new models to its mid-engine sports car range: the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. The new mid-engine sports cars are powered by a naturally-aspirated four-liter six-cylinder boxer engine developing 394 hp and 309 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine is closely related to the 414 hp variant used in the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4. Equipped exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and standard Sport Exhaust System, the 718 GTS 4.0 models offer exceptional throttle response. Both variants can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and reach a top track speed of 182 mph. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sport suspension with a 20 millimeter lower ride height (compared to other 718 Boxster and Cayman models) is standard, as is Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical limited-slip differential. As a result, the new 718 GTS 4.0 balances nimble handling and ride comfort exceptionally well. The standard Sport Chrono package with upgraded Porsche Track Precision App also underscores the driving enthusiast-oriented character of these mid-engine sports cars. Black contrasting design elements and a dark Alcantara® interior are highlights typical of GTS models.
The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 will be available to order in the U.S. in Summer 2020. Detailed pricing and arrival timing at U.S. dealers will also be announced at that time.
The new 718 GTS 4.0: Details
The new GTS engine stands out with its superior power reserves and precise throttle response. It revs effortlessly to 7,800 rpm and emits a particularly rich six-cylinder boxer engine sound via the standard Sports Exhaust System. The 718 GTS 4.0 models adopt the twin tailpipe Sport Exhaust System from the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4. Its saddle-type design creates space for the contrasting black rear lower fascia, which was specifically designed for the GTS models. As in the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4, the powerful naturally aspirated four-liter boxer engine is equipped with adaptive cylinder control that alternately switches off one of the two cylinder banks at low engine loads, direct fuel injection with piezo injectors and a variable intake system to enhance the car’s efficiency.
With exceptionally agile handling and precise steering, the chassis pairs an exciting driving experience with ride comfort suitable for everyday use. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is part of the standard equipment on 718 GTS 4.0 models. The ride height with this performance-oriented suspension is 0.78 inches (20 millimeters) lower than on standard 718 Boxster and Cayman models. The regular PASM suspension with a 0.39 inch (10 millimeter) reduction in ride height compared to standard 718 variants is alternatively available. Other standard equipment on the 718 GTS 4.0 models includes Porsche Stability Management (PSM) with individually selectable PSM Sport mode, the Sport Chrono Package including the upgraded Porsche Track Precision App, Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts (PADM) and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical limited-slip differential.
The mid-engine sports cars are fitted with 20-inch light-alloy wheels painted in satin black and high-performance summer tires (235/35 ZR 20 at the front and 265/35 ZR 20 at the rear). In light of the increased power, the brake system has been enhanced compared to the 718 S and previous 718 GTS models. The cross drilled cast-iron front rotors now measure 13.8 inches (350 millimeters) in diameter (up from 330 mm previously) and are equipped with red six-piston calipers, while the rear rotor size has been increased to 13 inches (330 mm). The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) is available as an option.
As is typical for GTS models, the spoiler lip, the all-black air intake of the Sport Design front fascia and the redesigned lower rear fascia are kept in black, while the front running light lenses and taillights are tinted.
Black Alcantara® is the material of choice for the interior, covering the center sections of the standard Sport Seats Plus as well as the steering wheel rim, center console, gear lever and door armrests. In the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, Alcantara® also covers the A-pillars and the roof lining. With the optional GTS Interior Package, the tachometer, seat belts, all decorative stitching including the embroidered GTS emblem in the headrests and the Porsche lettering on the floor mats are kept in either Carmine Red or Chalk. The interior trim for the 718 GTS 4.0 models is carbon fiber; other trims are optionally available.
The 718 GTS 4.0 models come standard with Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a high-resolution seven-inch touchscreen and the Sport Chrono package, including the enhanced Track Precision App. This feature can be accessed when ordering the optional navigation system with Connect. Originating from motorsport, the smartphone app shows performance-related data on the PCM display and records it for later analysis. The online navigation module with real-time traffic information, voice control and Porsche Connect are available as an option, as are a BOSE® Surround Sound System and Burmester High-End Surround Sound System.