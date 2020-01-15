Hide press release Show press release

The new 718 GTS 4.0: Six cylinders, naturally aspirated, manual gearbox

A new naturally-aspirated 4.0 liter engine complements the enticing GTS formula

Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche is adding two new models to its mid-engine sports car range: the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. The new mid-engine sports cars are powered by a naturally-aspirated four-liter six-cylinder boxer engine developing 394 hp and 309 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine is closely related to the 414 hp variant used in the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4. Equipped exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and standard Sport Exhaust System, the 718 GTS 4.0 models offer exceptional throttle response. Both variants can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and reach a top track speed of 182 mph. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sport suspension with a 20 millimeter lower ride height (compared to other 718 Boxster and Cayman models) is standard, as is Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical limited-slip differential. As a result, the new 718 GTS 4.0 balances nimble handling and ride comfort exceptionally well. The standard Sport Chrono package with upgraded Porsche Track Precision App also underscores the driving enthusiast-oriented character of these mid-engine sports cars. Black contrasting design elements and a dark Alcantara® interior are highlights typical of GTS models.

The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 will be available to order in the U.S. in Summer 2020. Detailed pricing and arrival timing at U.S. dealers will also be announced at that time.

The new 718 GTS 4.0: Details

The new GTS engine stands out with its superior power reserves and precise throttle response. It revs effortlessly to 7,800 rpm and emits a particularly rich six-cylinder boxer engine sound via the standard Sports Exhaust System. The 718 GTS 4.0 models adopt the twin tailpipe Sport Exhaust System from the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4. Its saddle-type design creates space for the contrasting black rear lower fascia, which was specifically designed for the GTS models. As in the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4, the powerful naturally aspirated four-liter boxer engine is equipped with adaptive cylinder control that alternately switches off one of the two cylinder banks at low engine loads, direct fuel injection with piezo injectors and a variable intake system to enhance the car’s efficiency.

With exceptionally agile handling and precise steering, the chassis pairs an exciting driving experience with ride comfort suitable for everyday use. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is part of the standard equipment on 718 GTS 4.0 models. The ride height with this performance-oriented suspension is 0.78 inches (20 millimeters) lower than on standard 718 Boxster and Cayman models. The regular PASM suspension with a 0.39 inch (10 millimeter) reduction in ride height compared to standard 718 variants is alternatively available. Other standard equipment on the 718 GTS 4.0 models includes Porsche Stability Management (PSM) with individually selectable PSM Sport mode, the Sport Chrono Package including the upgraded Porsche Track Precision App, Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts (PADM) and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The mid-engine sports cars are fitted with 20-inch light-alloy wheels painted in satin black and high-performance summer tires (235/35 ZR 20 at the front and 265/35 ZR 20 at the rear). In light of the increased power, the brake system has been enhanced compared to the 718 S and previous 718 GTS models. The cross drilled cast-iron front rotors now measure 13.8 inches (350 millimeters) in diameter (up from 330 mm previously) and are equipped with red six-piston calipers, while the rear rotor size has been increased to 13 inches (330 mm). The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) is available as an option.

As is typical for GTS models, the spoiler lip, the all-black air intake of the Sport Design front fascia and the redesigned lower rear fascia are kept in black, while the front running light lenses and taillights are tinted.

Black Alcantara® is the material of choice for the interior, covering the center sections of the standard Sport Seats Plus as well as the steering wheel rim, center console, gear lever and door armrests. In the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, Alcantara® also covers the A-pillars and the roof lining. With the optional GTS Interior Package, the tachometer, seat belts, all decorative stitching including the embroidered GTS emblem in the headrests and the Porsche lettering on the floor mats are kept in either Carmine Red or Chalk. The interior trim for the 718 GTS 4.0 models is carbon fiber; other trims are optionally available.

The 718 GTS 4.0 models come standard with Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a high-resolution seven-inch touchscreen and the Sport Chrono package, including the enhanced Track Precision App. This feature can be accessed when ordering the optional navigation system with Connect. Originating from motorsport, the smartphone app shows performance-related data on the PCM display and records it for later analysis. The online navigation module with real-time traffic information, voice control and Porsche Connect are available as an option, as are a BOSE® Surround Sound System and Burmester High-End Surround Sound System.