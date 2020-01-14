First model to feature the brand’s all-new MIB 3 infotainment system

Striking exterior design gives compact model more dynamic presence

On sale now, 2020 A4 models highlight benchmark infotainment, driver assistance systems

HERNDON, Va., January 14, 2020 – The A4 represents the bestselling sedan in Audi history and now for 2020, Audi has made the full model line – including the A4 sedan, A4 allroad and S4 – even sportier and more cutting edge than its predecessors.

Exterior design

The midsize model looks more dynamic and sophisticated thanks to the new design language updates. Almost every piece of sheet metal on the exterior of the A4 has been transformed. The Singleframe grille is now broader and flatter and underneath the headlights are larger air inlets that point narrowly inward.

From the front, the shoulder line starts at the corner of the headlight and intentionally runs together with the edge of the hood. It begins again over the rear door handle and draws toward the rear lights. From the side, the pronounced wheel arches pay homage to the brand’s quattro DNA and the lower set shoulder line visually lowers the vehicle’s center of gravity. At the rear, the broadened rear side window makes the cabin seem longer and the C-pillar more slender.

A4 quattro models feature a standard S line exterior, which includes titanium black honeycomb structure in the Singleframe grille, aluminum silver matte inserts in the large front air inlets and tailpipe trim, and 18" 5-double-spoke design wheels with all-season tires.

For the A4 allroad, standard structured gray matte body cladding helps to highlight the vehicle’s adventurous spirit. The allroad also features a unique Q-design Singleframe® grille with vertical chrome slats to emphasize the vehicle’s increased ground clearance and ride height over the A4 sedan.

Sporty design-cues differentiate the S4 sedan, including a double-slat alu-optic Singleframe® grille, alu-optic exterior side mirror housings, body-color door handles, S model specific quad exhaust outlets in chrome and a trunk lid lip spoiler. An available black optic package adds black exterior trim with black exterior mirror housings and 19” 5-V-spoke-star design wheels in titanium finish with summer tires.

Lighting

New for 2020, all A4 models come standard equipped with LED headlights. The full LED headlights on Premium Plus models include a unique daytime running light (DRL) signature, giving an unmistakable presence on the road. At the top of the range, available matrix-design LED headlights with dynamic front turn indicators feature leaving and coming home animations. Fast-moving lights play in the headlights and taillights when the vehicle is locked or unlocked, emphasizing the vehicle’s dynamics and lighting technology while standing still.

The standard LED taillights continue the horizontal architecture from the front of the vehicle. Their design echoes the optional front DRL signature, creating a cohesive design aesthetic in the front and rear. A chrome strip provides a visual link between the left and right taillights and underscores the visual width of the vehicle.

Interior design and infotainment

The interior of the new A4 models includes greater attention to detail through functional refinements and additional driver-focused technologies. The design focuses on horizontal lines, with the focal point being the MMI® touch display, which features the all-new MIB 3 infotainment system. This new infotainment system, combined with the large 10.1-inch touchscreen, offers drivers a seamless integration of more useable technology.

The new third generation modular infotainment platform operates up to ten times faster than the MIB 2 system, allowing for quicker processing speeds and graphical resolution in order to provide a better overall user experience. Acoustic feedback helps enhance the driver’s ease of using the touchscreen when the vehicle is moving, and available handwriting recognition with whole-word input offers an easy way to enter information such as telephone contacts or navigation destinations. Natural-voice control helps turn the A4 into an intelligent travel assistant. Drivers can speak both commands and questions, to which the A4 can provide comprehensive feedback through on-board stored data or available information from the cloud.

With new packages offering greater value to customers, Audi connect® services help connect the vehicle with the internet, the owner and the surrounding infrastructure through the MMI system (subscription required). Launching on 2020 A4 models, Audi connect® packages feature an available Verizon Unlimited data connection powered by Verizon’s 4G LTE network to deliver fast, secure in-vehicle internet access to drivers. With an active Audi connect® subscription, functions such as parking, weather updates and Yelp® review highlights are now integrated within the MMI and can be accessed through their own icons. Infotainment features such as internet radio streaming and Amazon Music (subscription required) are also accessible via the MMI via the Audi connect® mobile app.

Additional interior features include:

Standard three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles.

Standard power sunroof (panoramic sunroof on A4 allroad) adds light to the cabin.

Standard power rear child locks

Standard heated eight-way power driver seat with four-way power lumbar for driver on A4 FWD models, standard front sport seats with four-way lumbar on A4 quattro models, and standard front S sport seats with power lumbar, pneumatic side bolsters, and massage function on S4 models.

Standard three-zone automatic climate control with rear display.

Standard ambient LED interior lighting or available multicolor LED lighting plus package.

Available S line interior package (A4 quattro sedan) enhances the vehicle’s already sporty interior with a flat-bottom steering wheel with S line badge, leather and Alcantara® seats, brushed aluminum inlays, and stainless steel pedal caps.

Additional technology features include:

Available second-generation Audi virtual cockpit featuring a 12.3-inch display that offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The driver can choose between three viewing modes – classic, sport and dynamic. On S4 models, sport mode replaces classic mode as the default view, and an S Performance mode replaces dynamic mode, which brings the tachometer and speedometer to the front and center of the display and adds a boost gauge and lap timer function. The virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large Google Earth™ imagery or 3D city maps (requires Audi connect PRIME subscription) supported with 4G LTE (where available).

Available full-color head-up display projects relevant driving information in the driver's field of vision.

projects relevant driving information in the driver’s field of vision. Available Audi phone box connects compatible smartphones with an external antenna and can wirelessly charge the phone.

connects compatible smartphones with an external antenna and can wirelessly charge the phone. Standard Audi smartphone interface provides access to Apple CarPlay™ and Google™ Android Auto for compatible devices.

provides access to Apple CarPlay™ and Google™ Android Auto for compatible devices. Available Bang & Olufsen sound system with 3D sound, which delivers nearly true to-life surround sound through 19 speakers, including a subwoofer and center speaker, and a 16-channel amplifier producing an output of 705 watts.

Powertrain and performance

The A4 quattro sedan comes standard with a robust 2.0-liter TFSI® engine, which generates 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque and accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds for the sedan and 5.9 seconds for the A4 allroad. The four-cylinder engine is mated to a seven-speed S tronic® dual-clutch transmission and quattro® all-wheel drive. The 2.0-liter TFSI® engine in A4 FWD models utilizes a combustion method with shorter compression and longer-expansion phases to help increase efficiency. The A4 FWD with seven-speed S tronic® dual-clutch transmission delivers 188 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque.

The 3.0-liter TFSI® engine in the S4 delivers 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, and sprints from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. The 3.0-liter engine is mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic® automatic transmission that is well suited for the low-end torque of the V6. Lower gears offer short, sporty ratios while longer upper gears help reduce engine revs. Every Audi S4 is standard equipped with quattro® all-wheel drive, offering high precision and dynamic handling through active torque distribution to both axles.

Model Drivetrain Output A4 sedan FWD Seven-speed S tronic® transmission 188 hp/236 lb-ft of torque A4 sedan quattro Seven-speed S tronic® transmission and quattro® all-wheel drive 248 hp/273 lb-ft of torque A4 allroad quattro Seven-speed S tronic® transmission and quattro® all-wheel drive 248 hp/273 lb-ft of torque S4 sedan quattro Eight-speed Tiptronic® transmission and quattro® all-wheel drive 349 hp/369 lb-ft of torque



Suspension

A4 models come standard equipped with a front five-link steel suspension to provide a comfortable yet agile ride for long distances. Also available is a sport suspension, which lowers ride height by 23 mm.

The A4 allroad’s standard adaptive damping suspension provides an increased ground clearance of 34 mm over the A4 sedan, achieved through a taller suspension and higher profile tires, making the allroad a more capable choice for off paved road terrain.

Unique to S4 models, drivers can choose an available S sport package, which adds a sport adaptive damping suspension, red brake calipers and a sport rear differential that enhances cornering agility by actively splitting torque between each of the rear wheels, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel. The S sport package can be combined with available dynamic steering, which helps provide increased handling and stability at all speeds and is the most dynamic iteration of the S4.

Advanced driver assistance features

The A4 model line brings a full suite of newly standard and available driver assistance features, designed to help drivers confidently navigate the road and traffic.

Driver assistance features include:

In the case of emergency braking or maneuvers, standard Audi pre sense® basic can intervene to help prepare the vehicle for impact. This process includes beginning to close the side windows and panoramic sunroof, pre-tensioning the front safety belts.

can intervene to help prepare the vehicle for impact. This process includes beginning to close the side windows and panoramic sunroof, pre-tensioning the front safety belts. Standard Audi pre sense® city uses a camera to monitor the area in front of the vehicle and provides visual and acoustic warnings to help alert the driver to potentially hazardous situations.

uses a camera to monitor the area in front of the vehicle and provides visual and acoustic warnings to help alert the driver to potentially hazardous situations. Available Audi side assist provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph.

provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph. Available Audi active lane assist helps to keep the driver within the driving lane through corrective steering intervention and adjustable wheel vibration, at speeds above 40 mph.

helps to keep the driver within the driving lane through corrective steering intervention and adjustable wheel vibration, at speeds above 40 mph. Available Rear cross traffic assist (as part of Audi side assist and parking system plus) supports the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space. Indicator arrows in the MMI® display can help inform the driver of approaching vehicles, and in critical situations, a warning tone and brake jolt can be applied, prompting the driver to fully stop the vehicle.

(as part of Audi side assist and parking system plus) supports the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space. Indicator arrows in the MMI® display can help inform the driver of approaching vehicles, and in critical situations, a warning tone and brake jolt can be applied, prompting the driver to fully stop the vehicle. Available Audi pre sense rear (as a part of Audi side assist) uses radar sensors in the rear bumper to help detect an impending rear-end collision, and can initiate preventative measures.

(as a part of Audi side assist) uses radar sensors in the rear bumper to help detect an impending rear-end collision, and can initiate preventative measures. Available Adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam assist helps maintain set distance from the vehicle in front, including braking and accelerating as needed, between speeds of 0 to 40 mph.

helps maintain set distance from the vehicle in front, including braking and accelerating as needed, between speeds of 0 to 40 mph. Available top view camera system uses four wide-angle 360-degree cameras to record the entire area surrounding, projected on the MMI screen, allowing the driver to see “around” the vehicle to help with maneuvering in tight spaces.

uses four wide-angle 360-degree cameras to record the entire area surrounding, projected on the MMI screen, allowing the driver to see “around” the vehicle to help with maneuvering in tight spaces. Available for the first time on A4 models, Park assist can assist the driver with parallel and perpendicular parking by taking control of the steering while the driver accelerates, shifts gears and brakes.

Pricing detail

Model year 2020 A4 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices:

Model Premium Premium Plus Prestige A4 40 TFSI $37,400 $41,000 $46,950 A4 45 TFSI quattro $40,900 $44,000 $49,950 A4 allroad quattro $44,600 $47,700 $53,650 S4 $49,900 $52,400 $58,350

*Prices above exclude destination charge ($995), taxes, titles, options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.