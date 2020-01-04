The Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona is no stranger to special cars. In fact, there were two popular names that went through its auction block last year – the first production Toyota Supra and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. How special are these cars, you ask? Let's just say that these vehicles went off for $2.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

This year, however, is a little different. It's not about the price tag, but a little history is going to hit the Barrett-Jackson auction block.

Gallery: 2008 Cadillac CTS Sport Concept Show Car

6 Photos

Seen in the gallery above, a 2008 Cadillac CTS Sport Concept Show Car is going to be auctioned in Scottsdale. Yes, the very example that hit the 2007 SEMA show can be yours or at least you have the chance to buy it through Barrett-Jackson.

The souped-up second-generation CTS retains its niceties from the auto show, which include the modified hood with wire mesh inserts, carbon-fiber front fender extractors, forged 20-inch wheels, and high-performance brakes with painted calipers and drilled/slotted rotors. Of course, the 3.6L V6 with direct injection engine comes with the auction car and it's mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

There's just one catch, though. As a modified show car, this CTS Sport Concept isn't legal to drive on public roads. Having a junk title isn't helping it, as well. So, if you want to drive this car, you better have a private road at your disposal, or you can just keep it as a unique decoration to your garage.

If you're interested, the CTS Sport Concept show car with VIN 1G6DM577580100535 will hit the Scottsdale auction block on January 11 to 19, 2020 at lot 637.