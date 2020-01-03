For the 2020 model year, Ford’s Super Duty is overhauled with new engines and additional technologies. One of the highlights, together with the new 7.3-liter V8 and 10-speed automatic, is the third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engine with a new fuel injection system for an optimized combustion process and lower noise levels.

It should bring healthy improvements in terms of torque delivery and efficiency, and a new video from The Fast Lane Truck channel on YouTube tries to find out the exact output parameters of the new turbodiesel motor. Or, simply put, to compare the 2019 Power Stroke diesel with the 2020 Power Stroke diesel.

First, the previous generation of the powertrain goes to the dyno and it’s important to note that the dyno used for this video uses a standardized industry correction factor. After three runs, the 2019 model recorded a peak of 410.5 horsepower (306.1 kilowatts) and 901 pound-feet (1,221.6 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels - definitely a very impressive result.

Next is the 2020 model with the 6.7-liter diesel and - oh, boy - the numbers are even more impressive. And by impressive we mean really impressive - 469.6 hp (350.1 kW) and 972.9 lb-ft (1,319 Nm) of torque. And that's at the wheels, which - if we account for a conservative 15-percent power loss in the drivetrain, means the engine produces approximately 540 hp (397 kW) and 1,118 lb-ft (1,516 Nm) of twist at the crank.

So, who said diesel’s dead? Apparently, Ford doesn’t think so and its monstrous new 6.7-liter V8 comes to prove that with near supercar levels of power.