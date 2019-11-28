It was only yesterday when German tuner AC Schnitzer introduced its aftermarket program for the 2020 Toyota Supra and now its sibling from BMW is getting a wide variety of goodies covering all the bases. The highlight of the package is obviously the Z4 M40i, but there are plenty of upgrades for the lesser versions of the sporty roadster built by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria alongside the Zupra.

With its turbocharged straight-six engine producing 382 hp, the M40i range topper packs plenty of punch if you’re buying one in the United States. That being said, Europeans have to settle for 340 hp due to the more stringent emissions regulations severely taming the 3.0-liter unit. If you want the power back and some extra ponies thrown into the mix, AC Schnitzer can massage the engine to develop a healthy 400 hp. While they’re at it, torque grows from 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet) to 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). The tuner says additional power upgrades are being worked on for the 30i and 20i versions to take them beyond the current 258 hp & 400 Nm / 295 lb-ft and 197 hp & 320 Nm / 236 lb-ft, respectively.

To match the extra oomph, AC Schnitzer has developed a slightly more aggressive body kit including a front splitter and a two-piece rear spoiler. The Z4 also receives chunky side skirts and hood vents, while the standard wheels are replaced by custom 20-inch alloys available in two different designs. You can match the new shoes with a suspension lowering kit that brings the convertible closer to the road by 25 mm (nearly an inch).

If you happen to have the range-topping M40i, an adjustable suspension is available from the Aachen-based tuner at an additional cost, as is a quad exhaust system to trick people into believing it’s the Z4 M that BMW has said it won’t build.

Some changes have also occurred inside the cabin where the two-seater roadster has received an aluminum set of paddles behind the steering wheel, along with more aluminum for the pedals, footrest, and even the key holder if you really want to go all out with the options. On top of all these items, AC Schnitzer throws in a five-year warranty for your peace of mind.