· Combines modern styling and sophistication with well-engineered capability

· Right-sized; slots between iconic Soul and sleek Sportage

· Powered by efficient 2.0-liter or spirited 1.6-liter Turbo four-cylinder engines

· Available all-wheel drive with torque vectoring

· Well-appointed interior laden with smart technology to enhance the on-road experience harkens to Telluride levels of refinement

LOS ANGELES, November 20, 2019 – Rugged, refined and right-sized, the all-new Seltos energizes the Entry SUV segment with a personality all its own. As a utility vehicle with an abundance of attitude, the Seltos arrives in the U.S. with modern styling and a penchant for adventure, whether that means everyday driving around town or in the wilderness on weekends. Complementing Kia’s robust SUV lineup, and following on the heels of the Telluride, the Seltos slots between the popular Soul and Sportage models, providing a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin, a choice of two well-tested engines include a spirited 175-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo, and an available all-wheel drive system1 with torque vectoring control and a lock mode to handle more severe road conditions. It is available in five trims: LX, EX, S 2.0L, S 1.6T and SX. Looking at all it has to offer, it’s no wonder the 2021 Kia Seltos is poised and ready to become a true contender in one of the fastest growing segments in the industry when it goes on-sale in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020. While complete pricing will be available closer to the Seltos’ on-sale date, the LX AWD will have a starting price below $22,000 and the S FWD will have a similar starting price.

Distinctive Design

Similar to Telluride’s design theme, the Seltos is a marriage of bold design and delicate details, and stands apart from rivals with its strong, upright stance. The tall front end and 7.2-inch ground clearance translate to a tough attitude and an adventurous spirit. Its assertive presence is spearheaded by Kia’s signature tiger nose grille that includes unexpected diamond-like detail. Chiseled surfaces and well-drawn lines lead back to a distinctive profile highlighted by a chrome

beltline (available on S, EX and SX) that melds into the D-pillar for a streamlined appearance. And the optional two-tone roof gives Seltos an added layer of coolness and character. Other key design cues include:

· Long wheelbase and hood for a robust and substantial look

· Harmonized grille and headlamp design featuring full LED “Beat” lighting for a modern appearance (SX)

· Aggressive lower front bumper design provides sharper approach angle for adventurous driving

· Front and rear skid plates and black wheel arch cladding reference off-road abilities

· Sleek and tapering greenhouse conveys athleticism

· Eye-catching red wheel center caps hint at performance

· Tailgate garnish connects rear lamps to create a sense of width and stability

· Sculpted dual exhaust outlets highlight power and are connected by chrome trim to emphasize premium status

· Eye-catching 17-, and 18-inch alloy wheels give Seltos an up-level appearance and stance befitting its bold personality

The Seltos’ interior design continues the theme of upscale adventure:

· A cabin crafted with meticulous attention to detail helps Seltos punch above its weight class

· Wide instrument panel has a high-tech feel with an asymmetrical design that skews toward the driver

· Spacious and versatile cabin with generous hip, shoulder, leg and head room in both rows, offering more interior volume than most rivals

· An abundance of cargo space that can be expanded by lowering the adjustable luggage board

Adventure in Style

The Seltos outclasses its class with an upscale look and feel throughout its well-appointed cabin. Whether it’s a quick trip around town or a longer sojourn “into the wild,” owner and occupants will enjoy premium details and convenience features such as:

· Clean and sophisticated gauge cluster – 3.5”-in. OLED (LX, S, EX) and 7-in. Supervision (SX)

· Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob (S, EX, SX)

· Sliding front console cover (S, EX, SX)

· Fractal pattern Bose2 speakers and six sophisticated color themes echo the sound connected mood lighting found in the iconic Soul. The mood light changes color and intensity based on volume level (SX).

· Rear air vent and USB charging port for convenience of backseat passengers (EX and SX)

· Two-step reclining rear seat functionality enhances second row comfort level (standard on all trims)

Well-Engineered Machine

Seltos is engineered to deliver a comfortable, capable and confidence-inspiring experience for both driver and passengers. A number of elements contribute to Seltos’ composed ride and lively driving performance:

· 2.0-liter four-cylinder MPI engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, managed by an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) (LX, S and EX)

· 1.6-liter Turbo GDI engine outputting 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (S and SX)

· MacPherson strut front suspension; Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) rear suspension on front-wheel drive models and Multi-link rear suspension on all-wheel drive models

· Strong and rigid body composed of 61 percent advanced high-strength steel and further enhanced with 374 feet of structural adhesives

· Choice of three drive modes – Normal, Eco, Sport – each using specific settings for powertrain, drivetrain and steering mapping to provide the desired driving experience

· Available active on-demand all-wheel drive1 (AWD) system, similar in technological design to the award-winning Telluride, provides all-weather capabilities and enhanced driving performance with a center locking differential that splits power equally between the front and rear wheels for more severe environments. The AWD system also makes use of torque vectoring, which increases traction by predicting which wheel will best utilize power in a given on-road situation. This enhances stability in corners and gives the vehicle more connection to the road.

Teeming with Technology — Connectivity, Safety, Driver Assistance

Seltos is packed with technology features, including the “Kia Drive Wise” suite of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems as well as a wide array of standard and optional equipment. Tech highlights include:

· Available 10.25-inch high-resolution color touchscreen3 with satellite radio, UVO telematics, navigation and split-screen display.

· First time in Kia available 8-speaker Bose2 premium sound system

· Apple CarPlay4 and Android Auto5

· Available wireless smartphone charging6

· Available three total USB charging ports

· Available multi-Bluetooth7 wireless connectivity allows two phones to connect simultaneously

· Available “Kia Drive Wise” Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS):8

o Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, an icon flashes in the mirror. A chime will sound if the turn signal is on.

o Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): Builds on BCW by applying brakes to the outer wheel under certain conditions to return the vehicle to its lane.

o Driver Attention Warning (DAW)9: Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver.

o Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection (FCA): Assists the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle or pedestrian is detected in front.

o Highway Driving Assist (HDA)10: Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front.

o Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS): Designed to alert the driver if the system detects that the vehicle is about to depart from its current lane without a turn signal.

o Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS): Builds on LDWS by applying slight steering inputs in certain circumstances to help bring the vehicle back into the lane.

o Lane Following Assist (LFA): Builds on LKAS. Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane.

o Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Uses BCW technology to help detect approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies brakes.

o Rear Occupant Alert11: Designed to provide a message in the instrument cluster for the driver to “Check rear seats” in order to help prevent leaving the vehicle with a rear passenger left inside; the message appears when the driver door is opened after a rear passenger door has been opened and closed.

o Smart Cruise Control with stop & go (SCC w/S&G): Designed to adapt to the driving environment by automatically applying the brakes, or accelerator, to help maintain a predetermined distance from a vehicle it detects in front. Can bring the vehicle to a full stop and resumes when traffic resumes within three seconds of stopping.

o Safe Exist Assist (SEA)12: Can alert the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. When detected, a chime sounds.

· Seltos is equipped with the UVO13 Link telematics system debuting a number of innovative vehicle features:

o Connected User Profiles: Allows customers joint access to the vehicle. With a push of a button on the Kia Owner’s app, customers can carry their favorite radio stations with them and have full access to the suite of remote commands.

o In-Vehicle Notification Center: Features a unique head unit inbox reserved for important notifications regarding maintenance, warranty, and safety recall information if ever needed.

o Next Generation Connected Notifications: Sends alerts in case of vehicle malfunction regarding light bulb status on headlights or taillights, 12V battery status and low fuel level.

o Engine Idle Notification and Automatic Engine Shut Off: Sends an alert if the vehicle has been idling for 10 minutes and turns it off automatically.