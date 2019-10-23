The design language and on-board tech systems could arrive in a "near future" Nissan production vehicle.
Nissan rolled into the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show touting its position in the EV and autonomous realm. To back that up, the automaker unveiled its Ariya Concept – a swooping crossover design that alludes to midsize Nissan EV crossover we can expect in the near future. It’s also indicative of Nissan’s future design direction and advancements in the tech world, specifically with regards to Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s all-encompassing group covering everything from connectivity to autonomous systems.
If this concept looks a bit familiar, it’s an expansion of Nissan’s IMx concept from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Wide front fenders and thin LED lights at the front are joined by the Nissan’s recognizable V-Motion grille and an illuminated Nissan emblem. Wide fenders are filled with 21-inch wheels, and at the rear, a single wraparound taillight is positioned just beneath the glass. The look certainly gives off a concept vibe, but it’s not a stretch to see it in production.
The same can be said for the minimalist interior, which is crafted to provide a spacious feeling reminiscent of a lounge. The design is described as clean yet upscale, with all controls integrated into touchscreens. Naturally, it’s packed with technology that includes Nissan’s ProPilot 2.0 autonomous system that supports hands-off driving. Being electric, the Ariya’s interior benefits from a flat floor where five adults can travel.
Speaking of EV power, the Ariya utilizes a pair of electric motors – one for each axle – that Nissan says infuses the concept with high-performance excitement and several driving modes to accommodate a range of driving environments and weather conditions.
"Nissan has a clear vision of global mobility. The Ariya Concept is just the beginning, as Nissan considers how design, packaging and driver enjoyment can be transformed through the architecture of new EV platforms," said Yasuhiro Yamauchi, representative executive officer for Nissan. "The Ariya Concept is not a concept car designed from far off ideas, but rather a car that embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility at its core and highlights a promise of an entirely new driving experience on the horizon."