The new X5 M and X6 M crossovers expanded the BMW M portfolio by two with their debut last week. Today another M option arrives to the party: The M8 Gran Coupe (and, of course, a hotter Competition variant). And much like its SUV siblings, this fire-breathing four-door produces up to 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) in top-spec trim.

Power in the M8 Gran Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe Competition comes from the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 found elsewhere in the BMW range. The standard M8 Gran Coupe produces 600 hp (447 kW) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, while the Competition trim pumps out the aforementioned 617 horses and 553 lb-ft.

With all that extra oomph, the M8 Gran Coupe can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.1 seconds, while the quicker Competition model gets there in 3.0 seconds. Both versions come paired to the same eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel-drive system, and have a limited top speed of 155 mph out of the box. Buyers looking for more velocity can option the M Driver's package, which increases the top speed to 190 mph and includes M School driver training at one of BMW's two Performance Driving Schools.

But it's not all about power. The BMW M8 Gran Coupe's double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension improves dynamics all around. The Adaptive M Suspension, which reads road conditions and configures the dampers accordingly, comes standard too. And the M Mode button, with M1 and M2 settings, allows drivers to configure things like engine, suspension, steering, braking, and all-wheel-drive characteristics individually to go along with the three standard driving modes: Default Road, Sport, and Track.

Gallery: 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe / Competition

114 Photos

Braking improves, as well, thanks to standard ventilated brake discs (measuring 15.6 inches up front and 15.0 inches in the rear) with fixed, six-piston calipers. But buyers can also option M carbon-ceramic brakes (15.8 inches front, 15.0 inches rear) for even more stopping power.

Of course, the M8 Gran Coupe gets a number of visual upgrades, too. Wider flanks increase the rear track to 65.4 inches (1.5 inches wider than the normal Gran Coupe), and sharper lines provide the car with a greater presence. An M Carbon Roof comes standard on the M8 Gran Coupe, as do adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight accents, and inside, M accents and unique stitching denotes its newfound performance cues. The BMW M8 Gran Coupe also features the same Live Cockpit infotainment setup found elsewhere in the range.

The M8 Gran Coupe will debut in the U.S. with a limited Launch Edition model (pictured above). The company says it will offer just 50 examples finished in Diamant Green metallic paint with bronze accents and exclusive 20-inch wheels. No word on pricing for the Launch Edition model, but the standard M8 Gran Coupe will cost $130,000 (not including the $995 destination fee), and the quicker M8 Gran Coupe Competition will cost $143,000. Production kicks off in November.