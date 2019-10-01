The tuner plans to begin testing the first car later this year.
Hennessey Performance, the Texas-based tuner known for cranking out high amounts of horsepower from a variety of makes and models, unveiled the Venom F5 in 2017, a successor to the Hennessey Venom GT. The development has been ongoing, but the tuner has reached a remarkable milestone. The company announced the Venom F5’s engine, a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8, would produce 1,817 horsepower (1,354 kilowatts) and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters) of torque. Bugatti better watch out.
Everything about the engine is overbuilt, according to company founder John Hennessey in the behind-the-scenes video above. The mill uses lightweight engine components, too, such as the crankshaft, pistons, connective rods, and the engine block itself. Other heavy-duty powertrain pieces include the billet aluminum intake manifold, billet steel hydraulic roller camshaft, stainless steel shaft-mounted rocker arms, billet dry sump oil system, and more.
The engine incorporates a unique manifold design that, according to the company, places the intercooler between the plenum and cylinder heads. This lowers the inlet air temperatures from the turbochargers as it goes into the combustion chamber, which results in greater air density and overall greater power efficiency. This helps the engine produces its high power figures with the mill offering over 1,000 lb-ft (1,355 Nm) of torque from 2,000 to 8,000 rpm.
Gallery: Hennessey Venom F5
With a curb weight of fewer than 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms), Hennessey’s Venom F5 is shaping up to be a potent hypercar that has Bugatti’s record-setting top speed in its sights. Now that Hennessey has made the F5’s power figures official, they provide context for Hennessey’s earlier claims the 300-plus mph (482-plus kph) Bugatti Chiron Longtail had to have had more power than the reported 1,578 horsepower (1,176 kilowatts). Breaking the 300-mph barrier is Hennessey's goal. And it looks like it will need 1,817 hp to achieve it. Testing begins later this year.
Hennessey Venom F5 Engine Delivers 1817 Horsepower
A Texas-Built Twin Turbo V8 Engine Named “FURY”
Sealy. Texas– After an extensive engineering and development phase, the Hennessey team has done it again. The company’s all-new Venom F5 engine produces an astounding 1817 horsepower and 1193 lb-ft of torque. Based on the classic American V8 architecture, the Hennessey V8 engine uses a combination of high-tech, light weight engine components (crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods & custom engine block) that combine for 6.6L of displacement. Combined with a pair of Precision ball bearing twin turbochargers with 3D printed titanium compressor housings, the Venom F5 engine delivers over 1800 bhp at 8000 rpm!
“We exceeded our target horsepower number. Actually, we blew our target number out of the water by delivering over 1,800 horsepower,” said company founder and CEO, John Hennessey. “The F5 engine has a very broad power band with over 1,000 lb-ft of torque available from 2,000 to 8,000 rpm. Give it the full throttle and it’s the most furious engine that we have ever built. Thus, we gave our F5 engine a special name: “Fury."
“Fury” also incorporates a unique Venom F5 intake manifold design which places the intercooler between the plenum and cylinder heads. This unique design allows the inlet air temperatures coming out of the turbos to be greatly reduced before the charge air goes into the combustion chamber, thus resulting in greater air density and greater overall power efficiency. Rounding out the engine package, “Fury” has a multi-stage dry sump oiling system that keeps Pennzoil 10w60 synthetic motor oil flowing through the heart of the beast at all times and at its 8000 rpm redline.
“This is a very important milestone in the building of our all new Venom F5,” said Hennessey. “With over 1800 bhp and a curb weight of less than 3000 lbs, the Venom F5 will offer the best power to weight ratio on the market. We plan to begin testing our first car later this year.”
Hennessey Venom F5 V8 Engine Specifications:
- Power: 1817 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
- Torque: 1,193 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm
- Redline: 8,200 rpm
- Displacement 6.6 liter (400 CID)
- Bore: 4.125 in.
- Stroke: 3.750 in.
- Billet aluminum intake manifold with integrated air to water intercooler system
- Forged aluminum pistons (10.0:1 compression ratio) with steel extreme duty wrist pins
- Forged steel light weight H-bean connecting rods
- Extreme duty forged steel connecting rod bolts
- Light weight extreme duty billet steel crankshaft
- Forged steel V8 engine block with billet main caps, increased cylinder wall & deck thickness & 6 bolts per cylinder
- High-flow aluminum cylinder heads with canted titanium intake valves and Inconel exhaust valves with dual valve springs
- Extreme duty billet steel hydraulic roller camshaft
- Extreme duty hydraulic roller lifters
- Extreme duty billet steel pushrods
- Extreme duty stainless steel shaft mounted rocker arms
- Dailey Engineering 4 Stage billet dry sump oiling system
- Dailey Engineering Billet CNC aluminum oil pan
- Pennzoil 10w60 synthetic motor oil
- Precision ball bearing twin turbochargers (76 mm billet aluminum compressor wheels) rated at 1,350 bhp per turbo, making 23 psi boost pressure at 1,817 bhp
- 3D printed titanium turbo compressor housings
- High-flow twin turbo wastegates
- High-flow twin turbo blow-off valves
- High-flow billet aluminum 90 mm dual throttle bodies
- High-flow fuel injectors, 2 per cylinder
- High-flow stainless steel twin turbo headers with 1 7/8 in. primary tubes
- High-flow stainless steel 3.0 in. twin turbo downpipes
- High-flow catalytic converters
- High-flow 3.5 titanium exhaust system